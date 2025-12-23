 U.S. nuclear-powered submarine arrives in Korea to replenish supplies
Published: 23 Dec. 2025, 10:55
The nuclear-powered submarine USS Greeneville arrives at a naval base in the southeastern port city of Busan on Dec. 23. [NEWS1]

A U.S. nuclear-powered submarine arrived at a key naval base in the southeastern city of Busan on Tuesday to replenish supplies and provide rest for crew members, South Korea's Navy said.
 
The USS Greeneville, a Los Angeles-class attack submarine, entered the naval base in Busan, some 330 kilometers southeast of Seoul, earlier in the day, the Navy said.
 

"The Navy plans to boost exchanges and cooperation between the navies of South Korea and the United States and strengthen our combined defense posture on the occasion of the USS Greeneville's entry," it said.
 
The USS Greeneville last visited South Korea in 2016, with the latest entry marking its fourth visit to the country. Tuesday's entry marked the first visit by a U.S. nuclear-powered submarine to South Korea since President Lee Jae Myung took office in June.
 
Its arrival came about 10 months after the Los Angeles-class USS Alexandria visited the same naval base for a similar purpose in February.
 
North Korea had bristled against the move, accusing Washington of ignoring Pyongyang's security concerns and warning that it is ready to use any means to defend its national security.

