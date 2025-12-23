 Nonproliferation expert named as chief negotiator for talks with U.S. over nuclear cooperation
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 23 Dec. 2025, 18:36
 
Korean Ambassador to Romania Rim Kap-soo, right, is seen during his appointment ceremony with former President Moon Jae-in at the Blue House on March 4, 2022. [YONHAP]

Korean Ambassador to Romania Rim Kap-soo has been named the country's chief negotiator for talks with the United States over Seoul's efforts to secure civil uranium enrichment and spent fuel reprocessing capabilities, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.
 
Rim, known as an expert in the nonproliferation field, was named the government's representative for a task force on nuclear cooperation between Seoul and Washington on Monday, according to a ministry official.
 

He worked at the International Atomic Energy Agency in 2016 as a specialist on the global nonproliferation regime.
 
Under a joint fact sheet on summit agreements between President Lee Jae Myung and U.S. President Donald Trump, the United States committed to supporting Korea in its efforts toward civil uranium enrichment and spent fuel reprocessing for peaceful uses.
 
The government will soon launch a task force on bilateral nuclear cooperation, led by the Foreign Ministry, to proceed with related negotiations.
 
Rim's appointment appears to indicate Korea's commitment to seek civilian uranium enrichment and spent fuel reprocessing while abiding by the nonproliferation regime, as there are concerns within the United States that Seoul's push may lead to the proliferation of nuclear weapons.

