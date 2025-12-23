Dreaming of a white Christmas? Prepare for a frozen one instead
Published: 23 Dec. 2025, 17:28 Updated: 23 Dec. 2025, 18:54
Rain is forecast through Wednesday, Christmas Eve, before temperatures plunge and a cold wave sets in. Temperatures in Seoul are expected to drop to minus 12 degrees Celsius (10.4 degrees Fahrenheit) on Friday, the day after Christmas, making it the coldest day so far this winter.
“Rain is expected across most parts of the country from Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday,” said the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA). Precipitation is forecast at between 5 and 20 millimeters (0.19 to 0.79 inches), a relatively large amount for winter rain. In northern Gyeonggi and parts of Gangwon, where temperatures are typically lower, up to 5 centimeters (1.97 inches) of snow could accumulate.
After the rain stops, a mass of cold air with temperatures of around minus 35 degrees Celsius is expected to move in from the northwest, causing a sharp drop in temperatures.
Morning low temperatures nationwide are forecast to range from minus 7 to 3 degrees Celsius on Thursday, Christmas Day, placing most regions below freezing. Strong winds are also expected to further lower wind chill values, and a cold wave advisory may be issued.
“Rain or snow could freeze, creating icy roads and black ice in some areas,” said the KMA. “Drivers should exercise extra caution.”
Snow is also expected along the west coast south of Chungcheong, raising the possibility of a white Christmas. Ulleung Island could see up to 15 centimeters of snow.
“Cold northwesterly winds passing over the Yellow Sea will generate snow clouds due to the temperature difference between the sea and the air, bringing snow mainly to the western coast of Jeolla and potentially to the southern coast of Chungcheong as well,” said KMA forecast analyst Gong Sang-min. “If colder air moves in more strongly, snowfall could spread to wider areas.”
Temperatures are expected to drop by as much as 10 degrees Celsius from the previous day on Friday, bringing the strongest cold snap of the winter. Morning lows in Seoul are forecast at minus 12 degrees Celsius, while northern Gyeonggi could see temperatures fall to minus 16 degrees Celsius.
“Enhanced radiational cooling overnight Thursday is expected to bring the lowest morning temperatures of the week,” said Gong. “Wide temperature swings call for special attention to health.”
