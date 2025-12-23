Gov't to mandate cup pricing on receipts, ban single-use items at funerals
Published: 23 Dec. 2025, 19:30
The government will mandate that the cost of disposable cups be included on receipts and ban the use of single-use items at funerals, in a bid to slash plastic waste by 30 percent by the end of 2030.
The Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment on Tuesday unveiled its comprehensive plan for a plastic phaseout during a public hearing at the National Assembly in western Seoul. The ministry said plastic waste grew from 8.52 million tons in 2021 to 9.78 million tons in 2023, an average annual increase of 7.1 percent. Without intervention, waste is expected to top 10 million tons by 2030.
The new strategy focuses on curbing the use of disposable products, with the centerpiece being a so-called “separate cup pricing policy.” Under the system, cafes and beverage franchises must separately disclose the price of disposable cups on receipts for takeout orders.
Business owners will be able to set their own prices for the cups, typically around 100 to 200 won (7 to 13 cents). The ministry stressed that this does not constitute an extra charge but rather exposes a cost that has traditionally been bundled into the drink price.
“When the cost of disposable cups is shown on receipts, customers are more likely to recognize it and change their behavior,” said Lee Jeong-mi, director of the Resource Circulation Policy Division at the ministry. “We’ll also encourage stores to offer discounts for customers who bring tumblers to further increase the impact of the policy.”
The ministry will also reintroduce a ban on disposable paper cups used inside stores. The measure responds to a trend in which tighter restrictions on plastic cups have driven up the use of paper cups. Authorities will begin by restricting large paper cups used in cafes and bakeries, while smaller cups used in restaurants will be addressed after the government reviews current usage. Both plastic and paper straws will be restricted, and businesses may only provide them upon customer request.
Industries with high single-use consumption, such as funeral homes, will also face tighter rules. The ministry is considering a ban on disposable products at public and large-scale private funeral halls. Authorities hope to reduce disposable waste from 500,000 tons to 400,000 tons by 2030 through the measure, a 20 percent cut.
Industry representatives and environmental groups raised concerns about the plan’s feasibility and impact.
“Smaller coffee chains and beverage shops already have multiple cost factors built into their prices, so separating out the cost of a disposable cup to offer a discount for reusable ones won’t be easy,” said Park Ho-jin, CEO of the Korea Franchise Association. “Installing washing equipment for reusable cups and updating receipt systems in a short time frame is another challenge."
Even environmental groups, including Green Korea United, criticized the plan for focusing too heavily on recycling.
"Without specific targets for reducing overall plastic production and a year-by-year implementation plan, the government’s plastic phaseout is nothing more than a slogan," the groups said in a joint statement.
Still, Climate Minister Kim Sung-hwan said the government remains committed to reducing plastic use.
“We will prioritize reducing plastic use, and when its use is unavoidable, we will ensure it is properly handled through the recycling system,” Kim said. “We aim to complete the plan early next year and begin putting it into action."
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHON KWON-PIL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
