판을 바꾸다…한국에서 첫발을 뗀 외국인 성우
Published: 23 Dec. 2025, 11:16
Flipping the script: The foreign voice actor aiming to be heard throughout Korea and beyond
Wednesday, December 17, 2025
Brooke Megan Goodman, who dreamed of becoming a voice or film actor, actively took part in musical productions and operas while living in her home state of Florida in the United States.
actively: 적극적으로
take part in: ~에 참여하다
성우나 영화 배우가 되는 걸 꿈꿔 온 브룩 메건 굿맨은 고향 미국 플로리다에서도 뮤지컬 공연과 오페라 무대에 적극적으로 참여했다.
However, while working part-time at a restaurant, she found herself considering a new idea: moving to Korea to continue her studies, inspired by her positive experience with her Korean management.
inspired by: ~에서 영감을 받아
management: 경영진, 관리자
하지만 식당에서 아르바이트를 하던 중, 굿맨은 새로운 가능성을 발견했다. 한국인 상사들과의 긍정적인 경험에 영감을 받아 한국으로 이주해 학업을 이어가는 방법을 고민하기에 이르렀다.
“Honestly, I didn’t think too deeply about coming to Korea. I was just confident in my decision because my bosses gave me a great impression of the country and told me it’s safe and full of job opportunities,” Goodman said. “While studying for a few months at Yonsei, I felt I needed to stay and work in Korea, so I started working as an English teacher at a day care center.”
confident in: ~에 확신을 갖다
give a great impression: 좋은 인상을 주다
full of: ~이/가 풍부한
그는 “솔직히 한국에 오는 걸 깊이 고민하지는 않았다”며 “상사들이 한국에 대해 좋은 인상을 심어줬고, 안전하고 일자리도 많다고 말해줘서 선택에 확신이 있었다”고 말했다. 굿맨은 “연세대에서 몇 달간 공부하면서 한국에 남아 일해야겠다는 생각이 들었고, 그래서 어린이집 영어 교사로 일하기 시작했다”고 덧붙였다.
Setting her dreams aside for a moment, Goodman worked as an English instructor for two years before realizing she wanted to pursue voice acting again, this time in Korea.
set aside: 잠시 미루다
realize: 깨닫다
pursue: 추구하다
꿈을 잠시 미뤄둔 채 굿맨은 2년간 영어 강사로 일했다. 그러다 다시 한 번 성우에 도전하고 싶다는 마음이 들었고, 이번에는 한국에서 그 꿈을 좇기로 했다.
“I didn’t even get paid at first; I just started doing volunteer work in Osan, really far away. Now I’m dreaming of becoming the Tara Strong of Asia,” Goodman said, referring to the Canadian voice actor who worked on shows like "Rugrats" (1991-2004) and "The Powerpuff Girls" (1998-2005).
get paid: 보수를 받다
volunteer work: 봉사 활동
refer to: ~을/를 언급하다
그는 “처음엔 보수도 없었고, 멀리 오산까지 가서 하는 봉사 활동으로 시작했지만 이젠 아시아의 타라 스트롱이 되는 게 꿈”이라고 말했다. 타라 스트롱은 ‘러그래츠’, ‘파워퍼프 걸’에서 주인공을 연기한 캐나다 성우다.
The Korea JoongAng Daily sat down with Goodman to hear more about her journey, the challenges of being a foreign worker in Korea and her advice to those hoping to build a career here.
sit down with: ~와/과 인터뷰하다
journey: 여정, 과정
build a career: 경력을 쌓다
코리아중앙데일리는 굿맨을 만나 한국에서 외국인으로 일하며 겪은 여정과 어려움, 그리고 한국에서 경력을 쌓고자 하는 이들에게 전하는 조언을 들어봤다.
Q. What are some of the major projects you’ve worked on so far? What was the most memorable project?
memorable: 기억에 남는
Q. 참여한 프로젝트 중 가장 기억에 남는 작업은 무엇인가.
A. The most impressive one was the MAMA Awards. The MAMA Music Awards is one of the biggest shows in Asia, so it was very memorable for me.
가장 인상 깊었던 건 마마 어워즈였다. 아시아에서 가장 큰 음악 시상식 중 하나라 정말 기억에 남는다.
