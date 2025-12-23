North Korea's new hotels inaugurated in Samjiyon near peninsula's highest mountain
Published: 23 Dec. 2025, 09:11
- KIM JU-YEON
North Korea has inaugurated five newly built hotels in Samjiyon, a northern city near the country's highest mountain, Mount Paektu, as its leader Kim Jong-un expressed an "unshakable" will to develop the area into an attractive mountainous tourist zone, state media reported Tuesday.
The North held ceremonies to officially open the new "modern" hotels in the Samjiyon Tourist Resort on Saturday and Sunday, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
While inspecting major facilities at the Ikkal and Milyong hotels on Saturday, Kim expressed his satisfaction that "all elements are at a high level" in terms of practicality, diversity and artistic features, according to the KCNA. His daughter, Kim Ju-ae, wearing a black coat, accompanied her father on the inauguration ceremonies, according to photos carried by state media.
"He expressed his unshakable will to turn Samjiyon City into an innovative and highly civilized city representing the tourism culture of the country," the KCNA reported.
Kim also stressed the importance of the quality of service for developing tourism, calling for efforts to improve the professional qualifications of service workers at hotels.
North Korea has touted Samjiyon as the sacred birthplace of former leader Kim Jong-il, the late father of Kim Jong-un, though historians and foreign officials have said he was born in Russia.
Kim has been pushing to turn Samjiyon into a major tourist destination as the country seeks to nurture tourism in an apparent bid to earn hard currency amid international sanctions.
North Korea opened its landmark Wonsan Kalma seaside resort in July, and reported in November that another coastal tourist attraction on its northeast coast was nearing completion.
Researchers have also speculated that the tourist spots are to accommodate a growing middle class in the North.
Kim said at the Saturday ceremony that the construction of modern facilities at tourist sites showed the country’s growing ambitions and development potential, according to the KCNA.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
