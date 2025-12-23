 Lee pledges support for Busan as major maritime hub after relocation of oceans ministry


Published: 23 Dec. 2025, 15:41
President Lee Jae Myung speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the building of the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries in the southeastern city of Busan on Dec. 23. [YONHAP]

President Lee Jae Myung speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the building of the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries in the southeastern city of Busan on Dec. 23. [YONHAP]

 
President Lee Jae Myung pledged Tuesday support to develop the southeastern port city of Busan into a major maritime and logistics hub following the relocation of the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries to the city.
 
Lee made the remarks during a Cabinet meeting at the ministry's new building in Busan.
 

“The relocation of the oceans ministry will be an important opportunity for balanced regional development and a new leap forward for Busan,” Lee said.
 
He added that the government would provide full fiscal and administrative support to help Busan grow into a leading industrial and logistics hub not only for Korea, but for Northeast Asia as well.
 
To that end, Lee said that the government plans to expand port facilities, promote high value-added services and support the growth of regional industries, with the goal of positioning Busan and the broader southeastern region as a hub for the development of Arctic shipping routes.
 
The relocation came after former Oceans Minister Chun Jae-soo resigned earlier this month over allegations that he received illegal funds and luxury gifts from the Unification Church.
 
Addressing the leadership vacuum at this critical time, Lee said he would nominate a new minister, possibly from Busan.

Yonhap


