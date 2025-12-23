 PPP leader breaks record for longest filibuster speech
Published: 23 Dec. 2025, 11:10
 
Jang Dong-hyuk, leader of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP), speaks during a plenary session at the National Assembly on Dec. 23, in protest of the Democratic Party's (DP) bill to establish a special tribunal for insurrection cases linked to former President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed martial law bid. [YONHAP]

The leader of the People Power Party (PPP) set a new record Tuesday for the longest filibuster speech as he delivered a marathon address to protest a ruling party-backed bill to establish a special tribunal.
 
PPP leader Jang Dong-hyuk had been speaking for more than 21 hours as of 9 a.m. Tuesday, after launching the filibuster at 11:40 a.m. Monday in opposition to a Democratic Party (DP) bill that would create a special tribunal to handle insurrection cases tied to former President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed martial law bid in December 2024.
 

It marked the first time a main opposition party leader has personally launched a filibuster in Korea.
 
The previous record was held by PPP lawmaker Park Soo-min, who spoke for 17 hours and 12 minutes on Sept. 26.
 
During the address, Jang accused the ruling party of seeking to create court benches made up of judges it favors and attempting to take control over the judiciary, calling the bill unconstitutional. He also urged President Lee Jae Myung to veto the bill if it passes the Assembly.
 
The DP has pushed for the tribunal as part of its judicial reform initiatives, citing perceived delays and unfairness in the trials of those implicated in the martial law case.
 
Justice Minister Jung Sung-ho, a DP member, remained at his Cabinet seat throughout the night, listening to Jang's remarks.
 
In a Facebook post around 5 a.m., Jung said he was following the filibuster and described it as "a reflection of our political reality, where dialogue and compromise have disappeared."
 
"Before blaming anyone else," Jung wrote, "I harbor a faint hope that we can look back on ourselves and reflect on what kind of politics truly serves the people, and what parliamentary democracy really means."
 
The DP, which holds a parliamentary majority, plans to move the bill to a vote after ending the filibuster.
 
Under the National Assembly Act, a filibuster can be stopped after 24 hours if at least three-fifths of all parliamentary members, or 180 lawmakers, consent to it.

Yonhap
PPP leader breaks record for longest filibuster speech

