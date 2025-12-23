 Daegu teenager who died saving drowning friend honored with memorial
Daegu teenager who died saving drowning friend honored with memorial

Published: 23 Dec. 2025, 08:54
A memorial honoring Park Geon-ha, a teenager who died while trying to save a drowning friend, is unveiled in Daegu’s Dalseong County on Dec. 22. [DALSEONG GUN]

A memorial honoring Park Geon-ha, a teenager who died while trying to save a drowning friend, was unveiled in Daegu’s Dalseong County on Monday.
 
The county held a dedication ceremony at Secheon Park to commemorate Park’s act of bravery and sacrifice, which resonated across the local community.
 

The monument bears Park’s name alongside an inscription recognizing his courage and selflessness in risking his life for a friend.
 
“Though he lived a short life, we hope that the name engraved on this monument will be remembered for a long time and that his heart and intentions will be shared with many,” Park’s family said during the ceremony.
 
On Jan. 13, 13-year-old Park drowned while attempting to rescue a friend who had fallen into a reservoir in Seojari, Dasa-eup, Dalseong County. His death led to an outpouring of public support and efforts to honor his sacrifice.
 
In May, the Ministry of Health and Welfare officially designated Park as a person of distinguished service in a civil incident, following a nomination by the county. He was also named Dalseong County’s first “honorable citizen.”
 
“We hope this memorial becomes a place to remember Park’s courage and sacrifice for others," said a city government officer. "We will continue to ensure that his legacy remains in the community.”


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]


