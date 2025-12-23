Entertainer Park Na-rae questioned by police for first time in case filed against ex-managers
Published: 23 Dec. 2025, 13:51
Entertainer Park Na-rae, who allegedly abused her former managers and accepted illegal medical procedures, has been questioned by the police for the first time in relation to a complaint she filed against those same former managers on Dec. 5, accusing them of attempted extortion.
Park appeared at a police station in Yongsan District, central Seoul, last Friday, according to local news outlet Newsis on Tuesday. She was questioned behind closed doors late at night for approximately six hours.
“It is true that she underwent questioning [...] on the evening of Dec. 19,” Park’s representatives told local news outlet Munhwa Ilbo on Monday. “As she is the complainant, the interview was able to be conducted privately. It lasted quite a long time — about six hours.”
One of the former managers named in the complaint was questioned by police on Dec. 6.
Last Saturday, Park submitted an additional complaint against her former managers to the Yongsan Police Precinct, accusing them of embezzlement in violation of the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Economic Crimes. This comes after Park's team claimed on Dec. 6 that it had “identified instances in which [the agency's] money was siphoned after [the managers] established a personal company.”
Park and her former managers are currently locked in a legal dispute over claims related to workplace abuse and illegal medical procedures.
According to the former managers, they were victims of gapjil, or abuse of power, with Park allegedly being guilty of workplace harassment, aggravated injury of others, illegally purchasing prescriptions through an unverified proxy and failing to pay production expenses. They filed complaints against Park with the Gangnam Police Precinct on charges including aggravated injury, defamation through false information and violations of the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection.
They also filed an application on Dec. 3 with the Seoul Western District Court, seeking a provisional seizure of the entertainer's real estate.
Police have yet to question Park as a suspect in the complaints filed against her.
Park’s representatives countered that the former managers demanded additional payments equivalent to 10 percent of the company’s previous year's sales even after they received their severance pay.
“Park has suffered severe emotional distress and psychological shock due to the former employees’ sudden resignations, unsubstantiated claims, escalating monetary demands and media pressure,” her team said.
Amid the controversy, allegations have also surfaced that Park received illegal medical treatments from a nonlicensed medical practitioner known as an “injection auntie.”
Park announced through social media on Dec. 8 that though she had met with her former managers and cleared up the misunderstandings between them, she would take responsibility for the situation and suspend all activities. “I believe everything ultimately stems from my own shortcomings, and I am reflecting on myself deeply,” she said.
The former managers, however, later claimed that while they had met with Park to discuss the situation, it was left unresolved, and Park offered them no apologies.
The entertainer later released a video titled “Final Statement” on Dec. 16, in which she said that legal procedures were underway to verify the facts surrounding the allegations.
“This is not a matter of personal emotions, but one that must be objectively confirmed through formal procedures,” she said.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
