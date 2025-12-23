For first time ever, poll data suggests Koreans prioritize democracy over the economy
Published: 23 Dec. 2025, 18:00
For the first time since the government began tracking public values in 1996, more Koreans said they hope to see the country grow into a mature democracy rather than become a richer country, a shift that reflects changing national priorities amid social tension and political unease.
When asked what kind of future they want for Korea, 31.9 percent of respondents said a “mature democracy,” compared to 28.2 percent who chose a “wealthy economy,” according to the 2025 survey on public attitudes and values released Tuesday by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.
The study, conducted by Kstat Research from Aug. 15 to Oct. 2 this year, gathered responses from 6,180 people nationwide on topics ranging from democracy and social inequality to AI. Ages ranged from 13 to 79.
Rising interest in democracy
Nearly half of respondents, or 46.9 percent, said they believe Korea’s current level of democracy is high, while 21.8 percent said it is low. The results come after now-deposed former President Yoon Suk Yeol briefly declared martial law in December 2024, only for the National Assembly to overturn it within hours.
A total of 60.5 percent of respondents saw themselves as middle class or higher, up 18.1 percentage points from 2022.
But despite this increase in perceived economic standing, overall happiness and life satisfaction both dropped. The share of respondents who said they are happy fell from 65 percent to 51.9 percent, while those satisfied with their lives dropped from 63.1 percent to 52.9 percent.
Deepening social divides and shifting priorities
Public perception of social conflict increased nationwide. A large majority — 82.7 percent — cited tension between progressives and conservatives, followed by conflict between rich and poor at 74 percent and between capital and non-capital regions at 69 percent, up from 57.4 percent in 2022. Respondents also pointed to widening gender and generational divides.
When asked to identify the country’s most urgent challenges, 23.2 percent of respondents pointed to income inequality, narrowly surpassing employment issues at 22.9 percent and real estate and housing problems at 13.2 percent. In 2022, employment ranked first at 29 percent, marking a notable shift in public priorities.
Adapting to AI, rethinking work and values
The survey found that 55.2 percent of Koreans use generative AI tools. Roughly half of the rest who replied that they do not use AI cited not knowing how to use it as the reason, suggesting the need for guidance and education on its use.
Concerns about job displacement were high, with 64.3 percent saying AI could worsen employment inequality. Still, 51.8 percent said they hope it might reduce working hours.
Views on retirement have shifted significantly. Over half of respondents, or 50.9 percent, said the retirement age should be extended, while only 15.7 percent supported keeping it unchanged — down from 46.8 percent in 2022. Another 23.1 percent said the retirement age should be scrapped altogether.
When asked about marriage, 69.3 percent of respondents said personality was the most important factor in choosing a spouse, far ahead of wealth, at 11.2 percent, or family background at 6.9 percent. Only 5.8 percent cited long-term career prospects, down from 13.7 percent in 2022.
Youth and foreign residents reflect quiet optimism
This year's study surveyed teenagers for the first time.
Among teenagers, 66.3 percent said they have time for hobbies they enjoy, and 65.6 percent said their families support them when they are struggling. But just under half, or 45.5 percent, said they feel hopeful about the future.
A total of 1,020 foreign nationals who have lived in Korea for at least two years were also surveyed separately for the first time in this study, where 55.9 percent said they were happy, and 56.1 percent said they were satisfied with their lives.
However, 43.7 percent of foreign respondents reported experiencing discrimination, mainly based on country of origin. Only 22 percent said they had spoken up or taken action.
BY PAIK JI-HWAN
