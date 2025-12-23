Gwangju police arrest man suspected of stabbing wife to death before attempting suicide
Published: 23 Dec. 2025, 17:48
A man residing in Gwangju was arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing his wife during a domestic dispute before fleeing the scene and attempting to take his own life by ingesting poison, police said on Tuesday.
Officers received a report at around 10 a.m. on Tuesday from the man's acquiantance, who said the suspect had contacted them, saying he “had a fight with his wife” and “wanted to die,” according to the Gwangju Nambu Police Precinct.
Police tracked the location of the man’s mobile phone and confirmed that he had traveled to the Boseong area in South Jeolla. After requesting cooperation from local police, officers found him collapsed in a wooded area in Boseong, having ingested poison. He was taken to a hospital by emergency responders and is reportedly in critical condition.
The man's wife was found dead with a stab wound in her abdomen at their home in Nam District, Gwangju.
Based on the injury and the report, police believe the man stabbed his wife with a weapon during an argument, then left the scene and attempted suicide.
“The man has been placed under emergency arrest, but it is currently difficult to question him due to his critical condition,” said a police official. “We are investigating the exact circumstances of the incident and the motive.”
If you or someone you know is feeling emotionally distressed or struggling with thoughts of suicide, LifeLine Korea can be contacted at 1588-9191 or the Crisis Counseling Center at 1577-0199. The Seoul Global Center offers English-language counseling, contact 02-2075-4180 (+1) to arrange a session. Other international helplines can be found at www.befrienders.org.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY BAE JAE-SUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
