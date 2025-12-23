IP 카메라 대규모 해킹에 집에서도 불안한 한국인들
Published: 23 Dec. 2025, 14:27
Mass hacking of IP cameras leave Koreans feeling vulnerable in homes, businesses
Korea JoongAng Daily 6면 기사
Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025
When Kim Ha-eun, a mother of two, installed internet protocol (IP) cameras in her home after giving birth for the first time five years ago, she hoped the devices would ease the need for her and her husband to remain physically present around the clock to watch over their children.
install: 설치하다
ease the need: 부담을 덜다
around the clock: 24시간 내내, 하루 종일
두 아이의 엄마인 김하은씨는 첫째를 출산한 5년 전, 집에 인터넷 프로토콜(IP) 카메라를 설치했다. 당시 그는 자신과 남편이 아이들을 돌보기 위해 24시간 내내 직접 곁에 있어야 하는 부담을 조금이라도 덜 수 있기를 바랐다.
“Being able to see what was happening inside the house in real time was important for us if we had to step outside, even for something as simple as a grocery run,” she said. But news that hackers recently breached approximately 120,000 IP cameras across Korea — often found inside private homes like Kim’s — has left her and many others seething, prompting the government to take action.
real time: 실시간
take action: ~에 대해 조치를 취하다, 대응하다
김씨는 “잠깐 장을 보러 나가거나 잠시 집을 비워야 할 때도 집 안 상황을 실시간으로 확인할 수 있다는 점이 중요했다”고 말했다. 그러나 최근 한국 가정집에서 많이 사용되는 IP 카메라 약 12만대가 해킹됐다는 소식이 전해지자, 김씨를 비롯한 많은 사람들이 분노했고, 정부도 대응에 나서게 됐다.
As shocking the scale of the intrusions was the alleged motive behind them. Videos captured by the hacked cameras were allegedly sold to an overseas pornography website, exposing some of the most intimate moments of unsuspecting victims to anonymous viewers abroad. Only 1,193 videos from the hacked cameras have been uncovered so far on overseas websites, raising concerns that many more remain undiscovered.
intrusion: 침입, 침해
unsuspecting: 경각심 없이
intimate : 사적인, 친밀한
이번 해킹의 규모만큼이나 충격적인 것은 그 배후에 있는 것으로 알려진 동기였다. 해킹된 카메라로 촬영된 영상은 해외의 한 음란물 사이트에 판매된 것으로 전해졌으며, 이로 인해 아무런 의심도 하지 않았던 피해자들의 가장 사적인 순간이 해외의 익명의 사용자에 그대로 노출됐다. 현재까지 해외 사이트에서 확인된 영상은 1193건에 불과해, 아직 발견되지 않은 영상이 훨씬 더 많을 수 있다는 우려가 제기되고 있다.
In response, an interagency task force comprising officials from the Ministry of Science and ICT, the Personal Information Protection Commission and the National Police Agency announced on Dec. 7 that it would pursue a multilayered reform package. The measures aim to shift responsibility beyond individuals and camera manufacturers to include installation companies and telecommunications providers.
interagency: 범정부
multilayered: 다층적
이에 대응해 과학기술정보통신부, 개인정보보호위원회, 경찰청으로 구성된 범정부 합동 태스크포스는 12월 7일 다층적인 제도 개선안을 만들겠다고 발표했다. 이번 대책은 개인과 카메라 제조사에 국한됐던 책임을 설치 업체와 통신 서비스 제공업체까지 확대하는 것을 목표로 한다.
Yet as policymakers scramble to overhaul regulations and reinforce technical safeguards, interviews with everyday users of IP cameras reveal a gap between how these devices are used and understood and the level of risk they actually pose.
safeguard: 안전장치
scramble: 분주히 움직이다, 서두르다
그러나 정책 결정자들이 규제를 전면 개편하고 기술적 안전 장치를 강화하기 위해 분주히 움직이고 있는 가운데, IP 카메라를 사용하는 일반 이용자들과의 인터뷰에서는 이들 기기가 실제로 사용되고 이해되는 방식과 여기게 내포한 위험 수준 사이에 상당한 괴리가 드러났다.
For Kim, the five IP cameras in her home were initially meant to provide peace of mind. The cameras — one in each child’s bedroom, as well as units in the living room and kitchen — run continuously, providing a live feed accessible through a mobile app. Privacy and data security, however, were not central considerations in her decision.
peace of mind: 마음의 평안, 안심
live feed: 실시간 영상
accessible: 접근 가능한
김씨의 집에 설치된 다섯 대의 IP 카메라는 마음의 안정을 위한 것이었다. 각 아이의 방에 한 대씩, 그리고 거실과 주방에 설치된 카메라는 24시간 작동하며 모바일 앱을 통해 실시간 영상을 제공한다. 그러나 사생활 보호와 데이터 보안 문제는 결정에 영향을 미치는 핵심적인 고려 사항은 아니었다.
BY MICHAEL LEE AND TRANSLATED BY SARAH KIM
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
