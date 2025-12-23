 Korea reports new bird flu case at quail farm
Published: 23 Dec. 2025, 11:56
A vehicle sprays disinfectant in Anseong, Gyeonggi, on Dec. 17 to prevent the spread of avian influenza. [YONHAP]

Korea reported a new case of highly pathogenic avian influenza at a quail farm in the central region Monday, bringing the total to 17 cases since the cold season began.
 
The H5N1 bird flu was detected at the farm in Jincheon, North Chungcheong, according to the Central Disaster Management Headquarters (CDMH).
 

The CDMH said it is conducting special quarantine inspections at the affected farm, while strengthening monitoring of vehicles visiting the sites to prevent further spread of the disease.
 
Authorities will carry out comprehensive inspections of laying hen farms nationwide through the end of the year.
 

