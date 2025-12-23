Nat'l Assembly approves bill on special insurrection tribunal

The National Assembly, led by the liberal Democratic Party (DP), on Tuesday passed a bill that would set up a dedicated special tribunal to handle insurrection cases stemming from former President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed imposition of martial law.Lawmakers voted 175 for and two against, with two abstentions, despite a strong protest from the conservative People Power Party (PPP).The DP has been pushing to establish the special tribunal, citing perceived delays and unfairness in the trials of those implicated in the martial law case.The bill calls for establishing at least two special benches each at the Seoul Central District Court and the Seoul High Court to handle cases of insurrection, treason and rebellion.The panels' judges will be chosen by a court body following guidelines set up by judges at the two courts.The special benches will apply for trials of first instance in principle, but ongoing cases, such as Yoon's trial on charges of instruction, will continue to be handled by existing benches.Lawmakers of the PPP had staged a filibuster in an attempt to block the bill, accusing the DP of seeking to create court benches made up of judges it favors and attempting to take control over the judiciary.PPP leader Rep. Jang Dong-hyeok set a new record for the longest filibuster speech, speaking for 24 hours.The ruling bloc, however, voted to end the filibuster, putting the bill up for a vote.Under the National Assembly Act, a filibuster can be stopped after 24 hours if at least three-fifths of all parliamentary members, or 180 lawmakers, consent to it.Yonhap