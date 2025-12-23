Worker dies after falling 70 feet at Samsung Heavy Industries' Geoje shipyard
Published: 23 Dec. 2025, 15:00
A worker employed by a subcontractor died after falling during painting preparation work at Samsung Heavy Industries' Geoje shipyard in South Gyeongsang.
The incident occurred at 3:09 p.m. on Monday, when the worker fell from a height of approximately 21 meters (69 feet) while preparing to paint an oil tanker. The worker was rushed to a hospital but was later pronounced dead.
The worker was confirmed to be an employee of a partner company working with Samsung Heavy Industries. At the time of the fall, the worker was reportedly wearing standard protective equipment, including a safety helmet.
Samsung Heavy Industries immediately halted all operations on the ship following the accident.
“We apologize for failing to fulfill our safety management responsibilities and for causing deep concern,” said Samsung Heavy Industries CEO Choi Sung-an in an official apology on Tuesday. “We will suspend all operations at the yard on Tuesday morning and conduct special safety training.”
The Tongyeong branch of the Ministry of Employment and Labor has launched an investigation into the incident.
“The worker appeared to have been moving a hose with a colleague as part of a two-person team when the fall occurred,” said a ministry official, adding that authorities are investigating the exact cause of the accident, including whether it constitutes a violation of the Serious Accidents Punishment Act.
