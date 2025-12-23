Controversial laws passed as if by magic wand

South Korea’s National Assembly on Dec. 23 passed a law creating dedicated trial panels for insurrection-related cases, led by the Democratic Party after forcing an end to a record-length filibuster by the main opposition. The bill cleared the chamber with 175 votes in favor, as People Power Party lawmakers boycotted the vote and urged President Lee Jae Myung to veto it. Immediately afterward, the Assembly moved to pass revisions to the Information and Communications Network Act imposing heavy penalties for distributing false information. Critics warn that rushing through two highly contentious laws in succession risks undermining judicial independence and freedom of expression rather than strengthening democracy. [PARK YONG-SEOK]