Is the Armistice Agreement line being conceded to appease North Korea?

It has emerged that the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) issued guidance last September, instructing frontline units to base their response to North Korean incursions on the more southern line when discrepancies arise between the military demarcation line (MDL) marked on South Korean military maps and that used by the United Nations Command (UNC). The MDL is the armistice line established under the Korean War Armistice Agreement signed by the UNC, North Korea and China. At the time, 1,292 markers were installed to delineate the boundary between North and South Korea. Over the decades, more than 1,000 of those markers have been damaged, and changes in terrain due to flooding and erosion have made the original MDL unclear in some areas.On Monday, the JCS said that in areas where markers are not identifiable, it is “taking measures based on a comprehensive assessment of the connections between the MDL on South Korean military maps and that of the UNC.” In practice, however, the new guidance means that when the MDL drawn on a 2015 South Korean military map differs from the UNC’s MDL, troops are to treat whichever line lies farther south as the armistice line. In some locations, the gap reportedly amounts to several dozen meters. The military says the aim is to prevent confusion in areas where boundaries are unclear and to reduce the risk of accidental clashes.This follows earlier guidance instructing troops to refrain from firing even when North Korean soldiers cross the MDL. Taken together, the measures make it difficult to avoid criticism that South Korea is effectively yielding ground along the armistice line. The military has also ordered that warning shots be fired only when North Korean troops crossing the MDL are deemed to have hostile intent. In situations that can escalate in an instant, prioritizing assessments of intent risks missing the critical window for response. It is difficult to judge hostile intent without directly confronting intruders who have already crossed the line. While the stated goal is to prevent incidents from spiraling out of control, excessive caution could erode the integrity of frontline defense.Reducing military tension and fostering a peaceful atmosphere on the Korean Peninsula are urgent tasks. That does not mean, however, that vigilance should be relaxed or readiness weakened at frontline positions where MDL violations are clearly occurring. Paradoxically, the more that dialogue is pursued, the more that military readiness must be maintained. It was not so long ago that South and North Korean naval forces clashed in the Yellow Sea even as Mount Kumgang tours were operating in the East Sea.Avoiding unnecessary provocation of North Korea for the sake of dialogue is one thing. Conceding boundary lines is another matter entirely. The military authorities should first reconcile discrepancies between UNC and South Korean military maps and then establish clear operational guidelines based on that unified standard. There is an old saying that what is taken can be reclaimed, but what is given away cannot. It is a warning that the military would do well to remember.