The death of Lt. Gen. Walton Walker

On Dec. 23, 1950, Christmas was approaching even at the front. A father was on his way to see his son. Walton Harris Walker, the then-commander of the U.S. Eighth Army, was traveling by vehicle to congratulate his son, Capt. Sam S. Walker, who was serving as a rifle company commander on the Korean Peninsula and had been awarded a Silver Star. Near what was then Yangju County, south of Uijeongbu and close to today’s Dobong District in Seoul, a traffic accident involving a South Korean Army vehicle mechanic occurred. Walker was killed instantly at 61 years old. It was an abrupt and hollow end to the general who had held the Nakdong River line against waves of North Korean forces.Walker came from a military family. A veteran of both World War I and World War II, he was serving as commander of the U.S. Eighth Army in Japan when the unit was deployed to the Korean Peninsula following the outbreak of the 1950-53 Korean War. After a surprise invasion from the North, South Korean and U.S. forces were pushed back relentlessly. At one point, the situation was so dire that a “New Korea Plan,” which envisioned abandoning the peninsula and establishing a provisional government on the island of Samoa, was openly discussed.“If we are pushed back to Busan, there will be a massacre. There is no choice but to stand or die.” Walker was unequivocal. He pressed his troops to hold the Nakdong River defensive line at all costs and repeatedly traveling to Washington to convince political leaders of the dire stakes involved. Because the line held, the main U.S. force under Douglas MacArthur succeeded in the Inchon landing — the decisive turning point of the war.Where do we stand today? According to a media report, the Joint Chiefs of Staff issued guidance in September, instructing commanders to interpret ambiguous North Korean incursions across the military demarcation line in a way more favorable to Pyongyang. One is left to ask whether the military’s sense of honor remains intact. “Stand or die” was the order under which soldiers bled and fought on an unfamiliar and distant land. The country they defended is South Korea.South Korea's peace, prosperity and very existence rest on the sacrifices of countless individuals, many of them foreign soldiers who had no prior ties to this land.