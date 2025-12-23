After years in KBO obscurity, Song Sung-mun lands MLB deal with Padres

In an unlikely career arc sure to inspire those toiling in obscurity, Korean baseball All-Star Song Sung-mun has landed a major league deal after being on the verge of flaming out as a bit player.The San Diego Padres announced their signing of Song to a four-year contract on Monday. He is the 10th player from the KBO to join an MLB club through the posting process.Song, 29, was the 49th overall pick by the Kiwoom Heroes at the 2014 KBO draft. It's the lowest draft position among the 10 players who made the jump to MLB via posting. Unlike many of them, Song was never a can't-miss prospect who seemed destined for success, either in Korea or abroad.That Song even drew interest from MLB teams at all was an unthinkable proposition just three years ago.In 2022, Song had 13 homers and 79 RBIs in 2022, but he only batted .247 with an on-base percentage of just .302. In the following year, Song missed 40 games after breaking his right hand by punching a dugout bench in frustration over an error. In 104 games, Song batted .263 with five home runs, 60 RBIs and one steal. He was an average player on a team with the KBO's worst record in 2023.In 2018, Song batted .313/.381/.502 with seven homers in 78 games, but by the end of 2023, it seemed more likely than not that the 2018 season would be Song's outlier.However, the narrative began to change in 2024. After adding considerable muscle to his upper body without sacrificing his athleticism, Song broke out with career highs of 19 home runs, 104 RBIs and 21 steals, while putting up a robust .340/.409/.518 line. He was one of just four players to have at least a .300 batting average, a .400 on-base percentage and a .500 slugging percentage. He also finished fourth in wins above replacement (WAR) with 5.76. It was around the summer of 2024 that some MLB scouts began taking notice.Then in 2025, Song posted a .315/.387/.530 line as the KBO became more of a pitcher's league, and he finished with 26 homers, 90 RBIs and 25 steals, while also setting career highs with 181 hits, 37 doubles and 103 runs scored. His 6.84 WAR placed him second overall.Song was recognized for his overall excellence as he claimed his first career Golden Glove award at third base. He also earned his first KBO Fielding Award at the hot corner, a testament to his improving defense.As recently as June this year, Song denied rumors that he would ask the Heroes to post him for MLB teams, saying he wasn't good enough to play there and it wasn't realistic to try to make that leap this late in his career.Later that month, though, Song said he would give MLB more consideration after Kim Ha-seong, his ex-Heroes teammate who was then playing for the Tampa Bay Rays, had told Song that he had nothing to lose by getting posted. In August, Song announced he would ask the Heroes to post him after the 2025 season, and the club obliged in November.Song is the third Korean player to sign with the Padres in the past five years. Kim, who nudged Song toward a different career path, inked a four-year deal with the Padres on New Year's Eve in 2020. Kim enjoyed his best season in 2023, setting career highs with 17 homers, 60 RBIs and 38 steals, and earning the Gold Glove at the utility position.Former LG Twins closer Go Woo-suk also signed with the Padres in January 2024, but Go never reached the majors with them before getting traded to the Miami Marlins four months later.Kim was mostly a shortstop in the KBO with some experience at third base. Once in MLB, he began playing second base as well and developed himself into a top-notch defender at three infield positions.Song will likely have to lean on his own defensive versatility, as he joins a veteran Padres infield with some fluidity.Primarily a third baseman in the KBO, Song has played some second base and first base. Though he hasn't played shortstop as a pro, he played there a bit in high school and has said he will handle the position in MLB if asked.The left side of the Padres' infield is set, with All-Stars Manny Machado at third and Xander Bogaerts at shortstop.The first base is open for now, with their regular from 2025, Luis Arraez, having hit the open market. Second baseman Jake Cronenworth is an option at first and can slide over to make room for Song, who won't be as natural a fit at first base as Cronenworth.However, Cronenworth has been subject to trade rumors this offseason, and if he is dealt, Song will likely take over at second base with Gavin Sheets being an internal option at first base. Song may also be asked to spell Machado at third occasionally when the 33-year-old needs a breather.Wherever or whenever Song ends up making his MLB debut, the moment he takes the field in a Padres jersey will present new possibilities for players stuck in mediocrity as Song once was.Yonhap