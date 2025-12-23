New Padre Song Sung-mun looks forward to playing alongside 'superstar' Manny Machado

When Song Sung-mun visited Petco Park to finalize his deal with the San Diego Padres recently, he did not get to see any of his new teammates — this being an offseason with Christmas just around the corner.And when he finally does have that chance, there is one player that Song most looks forward to meeting: All-Star third baseman Manny Machado."There are so many great players, and it's tough to choose just one. But I'd have to go with Manny Machado," Song told reporters at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on Tuesday. He arrived back home just hours after the Padres announced their four-year contract with him."He has been a superstar on this team, and I've been following his career since my school days," Song added.Still just 33 years old, Machado already has 14 seasons under his belt in MLB. The seven-time All-Star has won two Gold Gloves, three Silver Sluggers and one Platinum Glove as the best defender at any position.Machado also developed a close friendship with one of Song's former teammates in the KBO, Kim Ha-seong, who played for the Padres from 2021 to 2024. Machado and Kim often manned the left side of the infield together, and Kim even began calling himself "Kimchado" whenever he spelled Machado at third base.Among other Padres teammates, Will Wagner may not have Machado's stature, but he will interest Song just the same.Wagner, son of the Hall of Fame reliever Billy, wears No. 24, the same number that Song had for the Kiwoom Heroes in the KBO from 2022 to 2025.When a veteran joins a new team, he often asks a new teammate to switch numbers if that teammate happens to have his old number, in exchange for an expensive gift such as a watch or, in the case of Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers, a Porsche.However, Song said he knows his place as a rookie."I will take whatever number is available," Song said with a smile. "If a situation allows for it, I may even ask [Wagner]. But if he doesn't want to change, then obviously I will take something that's available. I am fairly open-minded when it comes to the number. I no longer have a preference for anything specific."As for the opposing pitcher he most wants to face, Song went for Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes, the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner."Paul Skenes has been the best pitcher lately, and I'm curious to see him [pitch in person]," Song said. "But there are so many great pitchers there, and it's really hard for me to pick just one pitcher. It'd be great just to be able to play in major league games and have a chance to face those pitchers."Skenes has built his career around his blazing fastball and has hit 100 miles per hour (mph) with stunning regularity. The right-hander averaged 98.2 mph with his four-seamers this year, which would have made him the hardest thrower in the KBO but only put him in 15th place in MLB.Song has been a good fastball hitter in the KBO, and hit .358 with a .603 slugging percentage off that pitch this year. He knows catching up to MLB fastballs will be critical to his success."If I hadn't been confident in my ability to hit fastballs, then I wouldn't even have tried to go to MLB," Song said. "But having confidence is one thing. I will have to prepare myself the best I can."Yonhap