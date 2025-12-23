Korea end 2025 at No. 22 in FIFA rankings

Korea has ended the year at No. 22 in the FIFA rankings.FIFA issued the final monthly rankings of 2025 on Monday, and Korea has stayed put at the same spot for the third consecutive month.Coached by Hong Myung-bo, the Taegeuk Warriors began the year at No. 23 and moved up a notch to No. 22 in October before spending the final two months there.In 2025, Korea posted eight wins, three draws and two losses.Japan, one of two teams to beat Korea this year, along with Brazil, remained the top country in the Asian Football Confederation at No. 18, followed by Iran at No. 20.Korea's next set of matches will come in Europe during the March 23-31 FIFA international match window. The Korea Football Association (KFA) has scheduled a friendly against Austria and is looking for another sparring partner ahead of the June 11-July 19 World Cup, to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.The one final FIFA window before the World Cup is set for June 1 to 9, and the KFA is trying to set up matches in Mexico, where Korea will play all three group stage matches, so that the players will have enough time to get acclimated to the high altitude of the country.Yonhap