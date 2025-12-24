안전 기준 교묘히 피한 미국산 차량, 한국 도로 진입
Korea faces dark road ahead as U.S. auto imports skirt strict safety standards
안전 기준 교묘히 피한 미국산 차량, 한국 도로 진입
From Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) suite to GM’s Super Cruise, a wave of U.S. automotive technologies — only recently seen in Korea — has swelled on the country’s roads, despite falling strikingly short of Korea’s safety standards.
suite: (기능·소프트웨어의) 패키지, 묶음
a wave of : 잇따른 유입, 물결처럼 몰려오는 것
swell: 급증하다, 확산되다
fall short of: ~에 미치지 못하다
테슬라의 완전자율주행(FSD) 패키지부터 GM의 슈퍼 크루즈에 이르기까지, 불과 최근에야 한국에 도입된 미국산 자동차 기술들이 한국의 엄격한 안전 기준에 현저히 못 미치고 있음에도 불구하고 국내 도로에 빠르게 확산되고 있다.
This stems from Korea’s decision to dismantle its cap on U.S.-made vehicles entering the Korean market — so long as they met U.S. safety standards, not Korea’s — a provision that U.S. President Donald Trump denounced as a “nontrade barrier.” In return, the United States agreed to lower its auto tariffs from 25 percent to 15 percent.
stem from: ~로부터 비롯되다
dismantle: 폐지하다, 철폐하다
cap: 제한, 상한선
이는 미국산 차량이 한국의 안전 기준이 아닌 미국 안전 기준만 충족하면 한국 시장에 들어올 수 있도록 한 한국 정부의 수입 상한선 철폐 결정에서 비롯됐다. 이 조항은 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령이 “비관세 장벽”이라며 강하게 비난했던 부분이다. 그 대신 미국은 자동차 관세를 기존 25%에서 15%로 낮추는 데 합의했다.
With the United States maintaining far looser traffic and safety standards, U.S. vehicles are often ill-suited for Korea’s narrower, denser roads — prompting criticism that such disparities effectively impose a form of reverse discrimination on domestic automakers.
traffic and safety standards: 교통·안전 기준
ill-suited: ~에 적합하지 않은
prompt: 촉발하다, 야기하다
reverse discrimination: 역차별
미국이 훨씬 느슨한 교통·안전 기준을 유지하고 있는 만큼, 미국산 차량은 한국의 더 좁고 혼잡한 도로 환경에 적합하지 않은 경우가 많다. 이로 인해 이러한 기준 격차가 사실상 국내 자동차 제조사에 대한 역차별을 초래하고 있다는 비판이 제기된다.
Under the FTA, U.S. automakers were allowed to ship as many as 50,000 vehicles into Korea each year as long as they meet U.S. Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards.
ship: 수출하다
as long as: ~ 만 한다면
meet: 충족하다
한미 자유무역협정(FTA)에 따라 미국 자동차 제조사들은 미국 연방 자동차 안전 기준만 충족할 경우 매년 최대 5만 대의 차량을 한국으로 수출할 수 있도록 허용됐다.
That cap has now been abolished entirely. Though the Korean government argued that the “impact will be negligible,” the repercussions are expected to be far more substantial as sales of U.S. brands, such as Tesla, are accelerating at a breakneck pace.
entirely: 완전히
repercussions: 파급효과
at a breakneck pace: 가파르게, 빠르게
현재 이 상한선은 완전히 폐지된 상태다. 정부는 “영향이 미미할 것”이라고 설명했지만, 테슬라를 비롯한 미국 브랜드의 판매가 가파르게 늘고 있어 파급 효과는 상당할 것이라는 관측이 나온다.
Tesla’s FSD software, for instance, explicitly requires continuous driver supervision, but the system’s performance — trained predominantly on U.S. road data — may behave unpredictably in Korea, where lanes are narrower, sudden merges and aggressive cut-ins are common and side streets are often clogged with illegally parked cars.
require: ~을/를 필요로 하다
lane: 차로
cut-in: 끼어들기
예를 들어 테슬라의 FSD 소프트웨어는 운전자의 지속적인 주의를 명확히 요구하고 있긴 하지만, 주로 미국 도로 데이터를 기반으로 학습된 이 시스템은 차로가 더 좁고, 갑작스러운 합류와 무리한 끼어들기가 빈번한데다가, 이면도로에 불법 주차 차량이 빈번한 한국의 도로 환경에서는 예측하기 어려운 방식으로 작동할 수 있다.
In environments marked by heavy rain or snow, dimly lit alleyways and dense traffic involving motorcycles and bicycle couriers, sensor and camera misreadings or delayed reaction times could further amplify collision risks.
dimly lit: 불빛이 희미한
alleyway: 골목
misreading: 오류
amplify: 키우다
폭우나 폭설이 잦고, 조명이 어두운 골목길과 오토바이와 자전거 배달 차량이 뒤섞인 혼잡한 교통 환경에서는 센서나 카메라의 오인식, 혹은 반응 시간 지연이 충돌 위험을 더욱 키울 수 있다.
“In Korea, drivers are legally required to keep their hands on the wheel at all times — but Tesla’s FSD entered the market and has been marketed as a supervised autonomy system that allows the cars to navigate roads without the driver holding the steering wheel,” said Lee Ho-geun, a professor of future automotive studies at Daedeok University.
at all times: 항상
navigate: 주행하다
“한국에서는 운전자가 법적으로 항상 핸들을 잡고 있어야 하지만, 테슬라의 완전자율주행은 운전자가 핸들을 잡지 않은 상태에서도 차량이 도로를 주행할 수 있는 ‘감독형 자율주행’ 시스템으로 국내에 출시돼 마케팅돼 왔다”고 이호근 대덕대 미래자동차학과 교수는 말했다.
