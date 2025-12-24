Antitrust watchdog probes sanitary pad makers after president flags high prices
Published: 24 Dec. 2025, 19:02
Korea's antitrust watchdog has launched a probe into sanitary pad prices, sending investigators to major manufacturers after President Lee Jae Myung questioned why the products cost significantly more at home than abroad.
The Fair Trade Commission (FTC) began on-site inspections on Tuesday at the headquarters of Yuhan-Kimberly, LG Unicharm and Cleanwrap, seeking to determine whether elevated prices resulted from collusion or an abuse of market dominance, according to industry sources on Wednesday.
The regulator plans to collect and review pricing, cost and sales data from the companies. If it finds evidence of price fixing or unfair pricing, the commission can order corrective measures or levy fines. In severe cases, the investigation could lead to criminal charges.
The FTC is also examining sanitary pads that companies market as premium products and typically sell at higher prices by promoting the use of organic materials or traditional herbal ingredients.
Investigators will verify whether the materials listed on labels match those actually used. Misrepresentation would violate the Act on Fair Labeling and Advertising.
The inspections followed remarks by Lee at a government policy briefing last week. At a meeting on Friday, Lee said to FTC Chair Ju Biung-ghi, “I hear sanitary pads in our country are very expensive.” He said prices were “about 39 percent higher on average” than in other countries.
The watchdog last investigated sanitary pad makers in 2016 after reports emerged that some students from low-income households were using shoe insoles as substitutes. During a subsequent parliamentary audit, lawmakers found that Yuhan-Kimberly had raised prices every three years.
After roughly 18 months of investigation, the FTC in 2018 concluded that price increases did not significantly exceed rises in manufacturing or raw material costs and closed the case without penalties.
