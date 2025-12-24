bb.q opens first drive-thru restaurant in New Jersey
Published: 24 Dec. 2025, 13:00
-
KIM JU-YEON
- [email protected]
Korean fried chicken chain bb.q has opened its first-ever drive-thru restaurant in the suburbs of Franklin, New Jersey, its operator Genesis BBQ said Wednesday.
The Franklin outlet offers both dine-in service and drive-thru ordering, serving fried chicken featuring signature Korean flavors such as yangnyeom chicken coated in a sweet and spicy gochujang (fermented chili paste) sauce and honey soy garlic chicken.
It also sells Korean comfort foods like tteokbokki (spicy rice cakes), kimchi fried rice and fried dumplings, Genesis BBQ said.
The chain operator said the drive-thru format was to accommodate its suburban customers, who primarily use cars to move around. The proportion of orders at the drive-thru have continued to grow, Genesis BBQ said.
“As drive-thru dining is common in the United States, we plan to expand the new business models in regions we have yet to enter,” a BBQ spokesperson said. "We aim to further spread K-food globally through bb.q using locally tailored strategies."
Drive-thrus are a mainstay of the U.S. food retail landscape. Industry tracker Quantum Pulse estimated there were more than 200,000 drive-thru operations in the country in 2020, with 60 to 70 percent of fast food sales coming from drive-thru sales.
