How long will the won’s slide last? Short-term measures also need speed. (KOR)

The Korean won closed at 1,483.6 per dollar in Seoul’s onshore market on Tuesday, its weakest level since April 9, when it touched 1,484.1. Among global currencies, the won’s recent decline stands out. Over the past six months, it has lost nearly 10 percent of its value, falling more sharply than the dollar index and even more than many Asian emerging-market currencies. Because exchange rates reflect an economy’s underlying strength, the won’s descent toward the bottom of the regional pack amounts to a humiliation for Korea’s currency.This historic weakness is not occurring amid a full-blown economic crisis, but it is not without explanation. The United States, with an economy larger than Korea’s and powered by big tech, continues to innovate, while Korea’s growth remains below its potential rate. Aggressive deficit spending and accommodative monetary policy have widened the interest rate gap between Korea and the United States, increasing liquidity and lowering the cost of money. Investment commitments tied to tariff negotiations with Washington have also added pressure.Overseas investment by the National Pension Service and individual investors has further weighed on the won. According to a recent financial stability report released by the Bank of Korea, individual investors sold 23 trillion won worth of domestic shares between July and October while buying $10.3 billion, or about 15.28 trillion won, in foreign stocks. When overseas exchange-traded fund investments are included, retail capital outflows appear to have played a meaningful role in the won’s slide.The orthodox solution is to raise growth through structural reform and innovation, to manage macroeconomic policy prudently and to restore Korea’s appeal to investors. But those are medium- to long-term tasks. With markets under immediate strain, short-term measures are also needed. Easing foreign exchange regulations, encouraging large companies to sell dollars and reining in excessive overseas stock marketing by securities firms should not be dismissed outright as mere stopgap remedies.There is controversy over using the National Pension Service as part of currency stabilization efforts, but, in practice, the fund's currency hedging can, in effect, release dollars into the market. If pursued, however, such hedging must become more sophisticated. As Bank of Korea Gov. Rhee Chang-yong has noted, when the timing and decision-making of pension hedging are too transparent, they can invite herd behavior. Revealing one’s hand too openly only benefits others in the market.Some observers say the so-called F4 meeting, which brings together the deputy prime minister for the economy, the central bank governor and the heads of the financial regulators, no longer carries the influence it once did. Three of the four members were appointed under the current administration, while the central bank governor’s term ends in April next year. Even so, markets need a clear signal that policy coordination within the F4 remains solid. More than statements, they need to see faster action on short-term measures, including those involving the pension fund.어제 서울 외환시장에서 달러당 원화 환율이 1483.6원으로 주간거래를 마쳤다. 지난 4월 9일(1484.1원) 이후 최고치다. 최근 세계 통화 가운데 유독 원화가치 하락세가 두드러진다. 지난 6개월 새 10% 가까이 하락했다. 주요 통화가 속해 있는 달러인덱스보다 더 떨어졌을 뿐 아니라 아시아 신흥국 통화보다도 하락 폭이 크다. 환율이 한 나라 경제의 기초체력을 반영한다는 점에서 아시아 최약체 통화로 전락했다는 건 ‘원화의 굴욕’이 아닐 수 없다.경제 위기도 아닌데 역대급 원화 약세가 이어지는 데엔 나름의 이유가 있다. 빅테크를 앞세워 미국은 혁신을 이어가는데 한국 성장률은 잠재성장률에도 미치지 못한다. 경기 부양을 위한 과감한 적자 재정과 완화적 통화정책에 따른 한·미 금리 차로 돈이 많이 풀리고 돈값이 싸졌다. 한·미 관세 협상에 따른 대미 투자도 부담이다. 국민연금과 ‘서학개미’의 해외주식 투자 역시 원화 약세 요인이다. 한국은행이 어제 발표한 금융안정보고서에 따르면 올해 7~10월 개인투자자가 국내주식은 23조원 순매도하고 해외주식을 103억 달러(15조2800억원) 순매수했다. 여기에 개인의 해외 상장지수펀드(ETF) 투자까지 포함하면 최근의 원화 약세에 서학개미가 적지 않은 영향을 미쳤다고 볼 수 있다.결국 구조 개혁과 혁신으로 성장률을 높이고 거시경제를 건전하게 잘 관리해 한국 경제의 투자 매력도를 높이는 게 환율 관리의 정공법이지만 대부분 중장기 정책들이다. 당장 시장과 씨름하는 단기 정책도 필요하다. 정부가 외환 규제를 완화하고 대기업의 달러 매도를 유도하며 증권사의 과도한 해외주식 마케팅을 자제시키는 단기 정책을 대증요법이라고 마냥 비판할 일만은 아니다.국민연금을 환율 방어에 동원하는 데 대한 논란이 있지만, 국민연금이 환헤지를 하면 시장에 달러가 풀리는 효과가 있다. 이를 실행에 옮기려면 환헤지 방식이 더욱 스마트해져야 한다. “국민연금의 환헤지 시점과 의사결정 방식이 너무 투명해 시장 쏠림을 유발하고 있다”는 이창용 한국은행 총재의 지적처럼 우리의 패를 다 공개하고 게임을 해서 남 좋은 일만 시켜주는 일은 없어야 한다.외환 당국인 경제부총리와 한은 총재를 비롯해 금융위원장·금융감독원장이 참석하는 이른바 ‘F4 회의’(거시경제금융회의)의 존재감이 예전만 못하다는 시각이 있다. 경제부총리 등 F4 멤버 3인은 새 정부에서 임명됐고 한은 총재는 내년 4월 임기 만료를 앞두고 있다. 그럼에도 불구하고 F4의 정책 공조가 흔들림 없다는 견고한 메시지를 시장에 줄 필요가 있다. F4 회의에서 국민연금 문제를 비롯한 단기 대책에서도 속도를 내는 모습을 봤으면 한다.