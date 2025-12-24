Winter winds and plants (KOR)

After two demanding weeks, the garden construction project in Yangyang County has finally come to an end. Garden work is always at the mercy of the weather. Winters along the Yeongdong coast are not known for extreme cold, but wind is a constant and often decisive factor. In spring, the well-known Yanggan winds blow between Yangyang County and Ganseong, and strong gusts are as equally as common in winter. Construction of the garden coincided with a period of persistent winds, making the work physically exhausting for everyone involved.But the wind does not trouble only people. For plants, it can be lethal. Winds in spring and summer accelerate transpiration, drying out plants just as they begin to absorb water. In areas where winds blow steadily, plants struggle to survive, making those sites the least favored among gardeners.It may seem, then, that the absence of wind would be ideal for plants. But the reality is more complicated.A plant’s life cycle is centered on producing and dispersing seeds. While some plants rely on bees or butterflies for this task, an estimated 10 to 30 percent of the world’s plant species depend on wind. About 70 percent of anemochores, or plants that produce and grow from wind-dispersed seeds, are concentrated in temperate climates, where they take advantage of winter and spring winds. Their seeds come in a variety of forms, all designed for travel.For example, dandelions attach fine, cotton-like filaments to their seeds, allowing them to drift as far as 10 kilometers (6 miles). Maple seeds, often called helicopter seeds because of their twin wings, can travel about 5 kilometers. Some orchid species produce seeds so light they resemble dust, capable of flying tens of kilometers. During typhoons or powerful storms, seeds have been known to travel distances of up to 200 kilometers.In short, without the sharp winds of winter, many plants would struggle to produce or spread seeds, putting their survival at risk. Harsh as the wind may be, it serves as a vehicle carrying new life to fresh ground. The more we learn, the clearer it becomes to us that life on Earth has adapted to use climate conditions to its advantage.Human life is no exception. Yet we often seem to forget this simple and obvious truth, even as we endure the winds that quietly sustain the world around us.보름에 걸친 양양 정원 시공 일을 마쳤다. 정원 시공은 늘 날씨가 변수다. 영동의 겨울은 맹렬하게 춥지는 않지만, 바람의 영향이 매우 크다. 봄철, 간성과 양양 사이에 부는 양간바람뿐 아니라 겨울바람은 종종 강풍으로 불어온다. 하필이면 이 바람이 부는 시기에 시공이 겹쳐 모두에게 힘겨운 시간이었다.그런데 이 바람이 사람만 괴롭히는 것은 아니다. 식물에도 치명적일 수밖에 없다. 봄과 여름에 부는 바람은 식물의 증산작용을 촉진시켜 이제 막 물을 빨아들인 식물을 마르게 한다. 그래서 바람이 지속적으로 부는 곳에서는 식물의 성장이 느려지고 생존이 어려워 정원사들이 가장 꺼리는 장소다. 하지만 그래서 바람이 없다면 식물엔 더할 나위 없이 좋을까 싶지만, 이건 좀 다르다.식물의 일생은 씨앗을 맺어 퍼트리는 데 집중돼 있다. 벌·나비가 씨앗을 퍼트리는 식물군도 있지만 지구 식물의 10~30%는 바람을 이용한다. 바람을 이용하는 식물 중 70%가 온대 기후에 집중돼 있다. 겨울과 봄철 바람을 이용하기 때문이다. 바람을 타는 데 유리한 씨앗들의 형태는 다양하다. 민들레는 솜털을 씨앗에 붙여서 그 가벼움으로 약 10㎞를 날아간다. 헬리콥터 씨앗이라고도 불리는 양날개를 지닌 단풍나무의 씨앗도 5㎞ 정도를 날아가고, 먼지처럼 가벼운 일부 난과 식물은 수십㎞의 비행도 가능하다. 태풍이나 강풍이 불면, 그 거리가 200㎞에 이르기도 한다.결론적으로 겨울의 매서운 바람이 없다면 지구의 많은 식물은 씨앗을 맺거나 퍼트리는 일이 어려워 생존이 위험해진다. 힘겨운 바람이지만, 이 바람을 타고 새로운 생명의 터전을 찾아가는 셈이다. 알면 알수록 지구의 생명체는 기후를 잘 이용하며 살고 있음을 깨닫는다. 인간의 삶도 결코 다르지 않다. 그런데 종종 우리는 이 너무나 명백한 이 사실을 잊고 지내는 건 아닌지….