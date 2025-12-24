B1A4 members depart WM Entertainment after contracts end
Published: 24 Dec. 2025, 12:36
- SHIN MIN-HEE
The remaining three members of boy band B1A4 have parted ways with WM Entertainment after their exclusive contracts expired, the agency said Tuesday.
“We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the members of B1A4, who have worked with us over the past 14 years based on mutual trust,” the agency said in a press release.
“Although their exclusive contracts with the company have come to an end, the deep ties we have built over such a long period remain. As B1A4 embarks on a new chapter, we will continue to offer our full support so the band can make an even greater leap at its new home.”
The statement said that it would continue “cooperating” with the band for its future activities in both Korea and Japan.
B1A4 debuted in 2011 with the single “O.K,” and is best known for songs like “Beautiful Target” (2011), “Baby Good Night” (2012) and “What’s Happening” (2013). The band last released music as a group with the EP “Connect” in January 2024.
The band was originally a quintet, but former members Jinyoung and Baro left in 2018.
