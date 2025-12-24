BTS's Jungkook releases cover of 'The Christmas Song'
Published: 24 Dec. 2025, 15:49
BTS member Jungkook released a cover of a Christmas song on SoundCloud and YouTube on Wednesday, agency BigHit Music said.
Jungkook covered “The Christmas Song” (2020) by U.S. singer-songwriter Johnny Stimson, a remake of the 1946 song of the same name by U.S. jazz singer Nat King Cole.
The music video for the cover shows the nightscape of Seoul, particularly the central Namsan area.
Jungkook has actively released covers of pop songs over the years, including “Falling” (2019) by Harry Styles, “10,000 Hours” (2019) by Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber, “Ending Scene” (2017) by IU and “Only Then” (2018) by Roy Kim.
BTS is gearing up for the release of a new album and a world tour scheduled for next year.
BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
