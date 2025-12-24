Seoul, Washington set course for nuclear-powered sub agreement, follow-up talks planned
Published: 24 Dec. 2025, 17:12
- SARAH KIM
South Korea and the United States agreed to pursue a separate deal on cooperation for the construction of nuclear-powered submarines, Seoul's top security adviser said Friday, with a U.S. delegation expected to visit the country early next year for follow-up talks.
Seoul and Washington further "agreed on a U.S. working-level delegation visit Korea as soon as possible early next year to engage in in-depth discussions on the security issues outlined in the joint fact sheet," National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said in a press briefing at the Blue House in central Seoul.
The stand-alone agreement would seek to provide exemptions or exceptions through Section 91 of the U.S. Atomic Energy Act, which allows the U.S. president to authorize the transfer of nuclear materials for military purposes, and would enable South Korea's manufacturing of nuclear-powered submarines.
On Monday, Wi returned from a weeklong trip to the United States, Canada and Japan for talks with his counterparts there. During his trip to Washington, Wi met with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who doubles as national security adviser, U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright and other U.S. officials to follow up on the implementation of the Seoul-Washington joint fact sheet on trade and security matters announced on Nov. 14.
The bilateral fact sheet included details of a trade deal in which Seoul made a $350 billion investment pledge in turn for the lowering of tariffs on South Korean goods, as well as U.S. approval for South Korea to build a nuclear-powered submarine and acquire the right to reprocess spent nuclear fuel. It followed the second summit between President Lee Jae Myung and U.S. President Donald Trump on the margins of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit it Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, in late October.
Wi said during Friday's press briefing that consultations are expected on both the nuclear-powered submarine issue and the issues of uranium enrichment and spent nuclear fuel reprocessing.
"Regarding enrichment and reprocessing, I explained to the United States that our president has repeatedly emphasized his commitment to nonproliferation," Wi said. "I also emphasized that our capabilities in the unstable global uranium market are a strategic matter of cooperation for the energy security of both South Korea and the United States."
This comes as Seoul hopes to secure low-enriched uranium at levels below 20 percent to fuel the nuclear-powered submarines. Wi stressed that Seoul envisions low-enriched uranium for nuclear-powered submarines built in South Korea, and is not considering using highly enriched uranium.
Furthermore, the two sides agreed to pursue dialogue with speed by setting specific checkpoints in the latter half of next year to review the progress through high-level meetings and other channels.
Regarding if any progress has been made in inter-Korean dialogue, Wi said, "nothing concrete in sight yet," but added Seoul plans to "make good use of any opportunities that arise to seek any chances."
However, Wi drew the line, saying that adjusting combined military drills between Seoul and Washington to bring Pyongyang to the negotiating table was not discussed.
"The issue of joint military exercises was not discussed in-depth during this visit to the United States," Wi told reporters.
In Canada, Wi said he highlighted the advantages of South Korean defense companies as a South Korean consortium seeks to seal a deal for the Canadian Patrol Submarine Project, which seeks for up to 12 diesel-powered submarines.
During his visit to Tokyo, Wi met with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and other senior officials to discuss a continuation of "shuttle diplomacy" between the two countries' leaders, as well as regional issues such as peace on the Korean Peninsula.
Wi also downplayed the reports of differences between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Unification over North Korea policy, stressing, "I think it's best not to create confusion externally."
He noted that "there may be differing views," but that "they can be constructive and part of the process for reaching a better conclusion," also stressing that "what's important is coordination within the National Security Council."
