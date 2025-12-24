Is she North Korea's next heir? Kim Ju-ae's increasing exposure suggests so.
Published: 24 Dec. 2025, 17:13
North Korean state media’s increasingly frequent exposure of Kim Jong-un’s daughter, Kim Ju-ae, is fueling assessments that her status as “heir apparent” is gradually being elevated.
Analysts say her recent string of public appearances coincides with the year-end review of state achievements and comes ahead of the Ninth Congress of the Workers’ Party of Korea, expected early next year.
Footage aired by Korean Central Television on Tuesday showed Kim Jong-un attending the completion ceremony of a hotel at the Samjiyon tourist zone near Mount Paektu, accompanied by his daughter.
Kim Ju-ae was seen riding in Kim’s Aurus state vehicle bearing the license plate “7·27 0001” and walking side by side with him at the venue, at times holding hands or with Kim Jong-un placing a hand on her shoulder — gestures widely interpreted as a deliberate display of closeness between father and daughter.
Observers say the repeated emphasis by North Korean media on such scenes suggests intentional staging.
Kim Ju-ae’s public schedule has become noticeably more active in recent months. After remaining out of the spotlight for a period following Kim Jong-un’s visit to China in September, she reappeared at an event marking the 80th anniversary of the country’s air force on Nov. 28 and has since accompanied her father to three provincial factory and hotel completion ceremonies this month alone.
Her presence has expanded beyond military-related events to include economic and livelihood-related sites, prompting evaluations that she is now functioning as a “core aide.”
Shifts in protocol have also drawn attention. Hyon Song-wol, deputy director of the Workers’ Party, was seen personally guiding Kim Ju-ae to her seat at the event. Her attire — including high heels and a fur-trimmed leather coat — was also viewed as projecting a more mature image than in previous appearances.
In contrast, Kim Jong-un’s wife, Ri Sol-ju, appeared to remain relatively in the background despite attending the event, with limited screen exposure — a composition analysts interpret as designed to spotlight Kim Ju-ae.
North’s Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui was also observed accompanying the father and daughter at close range, which some analysts say may signal an emphasis on promoting tourism and attracting foreign visitors.
Lim Eul-chul, a professor at Kyungnam University’s Institute for Far Eastern Studies, said Kim Ju-ae’s prominent appearances at a time when economic achievements are being highlighted reinforce a leadership narrative centered on the “Paektu bloodline” — the North Korean ruling dynasty.
“By placing Kim Ju-ae front and center as state achievements are being reviewed, the regime is strengthening a storyline in which all accomplishments flow from Kim Jong-un to Kim Ju-ae,” Prof. Lim said. “Recent moves suggest she is being positioned not merely as a leader’s child, but as a next-generation figure preparing to oversee state affairs.”
Lim added that the possibility of Kim Ju-ae being given an official post at the upcoming ninth party congress “cannot be ruled out.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY BAE JAE-SUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)