President Lee presented with gold key to White House by President Trump
Published: 24 Dec. 2025, 19:03
U.S. President Donald Trump has presented Korean President Lee Jae Myung with a gold key to the White House.
Presidential chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik said in a Facebook post Wednesday that Trump sent Lee the last remaining key among five that were specially made.
“President Trump sent President Lee the final one of only five golden keys to the White House that were produced,” Kang wrote.
According to Kang, Trump conveyed his regards to Lee during a conversation with Ambassador Kang Kyung-wha at a credential ceremony for newly appointed ambassadors to the United States held at the White House in Washington on Dec. 16.
During the exchange, Trump said, “I really like him,” referring to Lee, and remarked that the two leaders had established the strongest possible cooperative relationship.
Trump also showed appreciation for his gift from Lee during his visit to Korea on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit held in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, in October.
Kang said Trump expressed his wish to present the golden key as a gesture of reciprocity. At the time, Lee presented Trump with Korea’s Grand Order of Mugunghwa along with a replica of a gold crown from Cheonmachong, an ancient tomb from the Silla Dynasty (57 B.C. to A.D. 935).
The golden keys were personally designed by Trump to be given to special guests and bears the presidential seal along with the inscription “Key to the White House.” Past recipients are reported to be Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former Japanese Prime Minister Taro Aso, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and football star Cristiano Ronaldo.
Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner wrote in his memoir that when Trump handed the first golden key to Netanyahu, he joked that showing the key at the White House gate would still get him inside even after Trump left office.
Kang said he hoped the meaningful gift would serve as “a symbol of the strong Korea–U.S. relationship,” adding that the administration would continue working to build a firm future for the alliance.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY BAE JAE-SUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)