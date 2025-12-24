Seoul to accept 109,100 foreign seasonal workers in 2026

Korea has decided to accept 109,100 foreign seasonal workers into the country next year under a program aimed to cope with labor shortages in sectors such as agriculture and fisheries, sources said Wednesday.The figure marks a 14.1 percent increase from the visa quota of 96,000 for this year, according to the sources at the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries and the Ministry of Justice.The government said the foreign workers will help address the insufficient workforce in the agriculture and fisheries sector, vowing efforts to create a safe working environment for the migrant workers.Yonhap