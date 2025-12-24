Adults get to be kids for a day, try out 'what-if' careers at KidZania
Published: 24 Dec. 2025, 07:00
- LEE SOO-JUNG
Adulting can be tough for those hitting a quarter-life crisis, as is the case for me.
Just five days before Christmas, I got a chance to channel my childhood dreams to become a public hero, rather than a public villain, as some would call journalists.
Last Saturday, this reporter joined 400 other adults, aged 19 or older, to role-play various careers — from firefighter to pilot to emergency responder — at KidZania in Jamsil, southern Seoul.
KidZania is an indoor theme park where children can get hands-on experience doing different vocations and jobs through role-playing. The facility has 41 booths that recreate a range of workspaces through partnerships with a number of real-life companies. Children try out specific occupations based on their interests for around 20 minutes per booth and earn KidZania “money” in return.
However, for a single day, this kids-only facility opened its doors to adults to experience what it is like to be the professionals that they once imagined being when they were young.
Ahead of the 3:30 p.m. entry, the adult participants, mostly in groups of friends or as couples, underwent the check-in process as if they were at airport and ready to depart from reality. Once the gate opened, these grown-ups — with KidZania bracelets on their wrists — hurriedly entered the venue.
The adult-exclusive program is dubbed “Kids-ania,” which means “it is not kids” in Korean, a play on its original name.
Saturday’s edition marked the 14th of its kind, all of which have been sold out. While some experts attribute the popularity to a lack of opportunities for exploring different job options among grown-ups, others said it is a phenomenon driven by the urge to revisit childhood memories.
So there I was — curious about all the fuss. As the day neared, it made me start to wonder: Would it rekindle the flames of my long-forgotten dreams, or lead me to a new chapter in my career?
Chasing childhood dreams
My adventure started with reviving bravery and an altruistic mindset — all of which had been eroded while becoming a cynical social affairs journalist.
Becoming a firefighter was the first step.
Kids-ania participants can choose specific types of job roles to experience and reserve their spots by tagging their wristbands on kiosk in front of each booth. KidZania's fire department was one of the most popular booths.
A cohort of eight adult participants learned the firefighter's salute and tested their suitability for the job through a three-minute-long physical training. The training was at the same level as the child participants. At Kids-ania, anyone who can do jumping jacks and stand still on half-exercise balls is qualified to be a firefighter.
What followed the training was a deployment. A fire truck with a buzzing siren carried the eight adults to a hotel where fake red flames were blazing. Each participant held a water hose and sprayed it in the same direction under the order of the instructors. Once the fire was contained, the mission came to an end.
While all curricula were identical to the child’s program, the only difference was whether a uniform was provided or not. The facility only had child-sized uniforms, so we just did our new job in our regular clothes. If the adults had worn them on Saturday, what children would have gotten to wear on Sunday might have been ripped off and torn apart.
For Jeong Seo-hui, who last visited KidZania as a kid, the session was a connection to her childhood memories and learning experience.
“The brief role-playing helped me rediscover childhood innocence and learn firefighters’ sense of duty,” Jeong said.
Next was becoming a pilot — a job that this reporter technically wouldn't qualify for in reality because of height requirements, unfortunately.
Inside a model Korean Air aircraft was a cockpit with eight seats and flight simulators. Among the control systems on dashboard, only the yoke — the steering wheel for airplanes — worked.
Eight pilots received a mission to take off, maintain an altitude of 12,000 feet and land their planes. Even though it seemed simple, my imperfect control over the hypersensitive yoke made the plane lurch violently midair. Seven other adult participants also found the mission challenging.
The third profession I tried was that of an emergency responder, which was the most practical and useful experience of the day.
Five adult participants learned how to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). Surrounding a doll, named James, the cohort tapped its shoulders and checked its pulse. As if James were a real person, each participant performed CPR on it 20 times at the recommended speed.
Although James was not breathing, an instructor proudly said, “James is now alive!” In return, the adult participants clapped with bashful smiles — or perhaps laughter mixed with secondhand embarrassment.
Adults just want to have fun
While the desire to revive childhood aspirations led me to Kids-ania, others came for a change of pace.
Kim Da-on, a repeat visitor, prepared a long wish list of occupations she wanted to try out. It included roles such as driver, Oriental medicine doctor, hygiene expert and dentist. Yet, her utmost priority was becoming a burger maker.
“The program where you can customize a burger in your own style seems to be the most entertaining,” Kim said. “It is one of the most popular activities, and I am here for it.”
For some, it was an escape from mundane work-life.
Lee, who works in a sedentary office position, said he felt “refreshed” after participating in a baseball-themed activity and assuming the roles of a paleontologist and a hydrologist.
“It is meaningful to experience various job roles which I had not pursued, especially as I am approaching my 40s, when I think it might be too late to find a new dream,” Lee said.
Choi, who works in the automotive industry, played the roles of a ramyeon (instant noodles) developer, a dairy product researcher and a police officer in the spirit of “living a different life.”
“I felt today’s experiences were much better than my current job,” Choi said.
Career inspiration and “what-ifs”
Some found Kids-ania as an opportunity to explore various career options, a purpose KidZania originally intended to serve.
KidZania CEO Kang Jae-hyung said Kids-ania aims to offer adults an opportunity to reflect on their dreams and search career paths through experiences that evoke childhood memories.
Ahn, a medical student, tried out roles as a burger maker and a marine product developer.
“Although I am currently studying medicine in college, the program allowed me to contemplate other career paths,” Ahn said.
Lee Sin-bok, a business administration professor at Korea Nazarene University, said Kids-ania is appealing to young job seekers because they can try out several jobs in a short amount of time, compared to internships and field training that require competitive screenings and investing considerable time and effort.
“The consistent traction — being all sold-out — reflects reality where young job seekers have limited opportunity to cultivate their career skills or have relevant experiences before their job hunting,” Lee said.
In Korea, many young people face difficulties when finding their jobs and pursuing their genuine dreams against the backdrop of employment realities, like the current trend of recruiting experienced workers rather than for entry-level positions or the immense familial and societal pressure to succeed.
Yet, some see it in a different light.
Lee Min-wook, a human resource development professor at Incheon National University, attributed the popularity to nostalgia for childhood memories and a craving for unique hands-on experiences.
Lee said experiences from Kids-ania seem to be “simplified and gamified,” which seem far from recreating the actual complexity of each job.
Despite diverging views, experts believe Kids-ania experience has the potential to help youth job seekers navigate their career paths — if additional elements are added.
Mentoring sessions with incumbent professionals who can share actual work experiences with participants and offer advice on career development, industry information or licenses required for job applications could greatly amplify the learning experience, the two professors said.
“Those additional follow-up programs will enable youth job seekers to take action based on their interests found through the Kids-ania program,” Lee said.
While Kids-ania seemingly has room to be more tailored to adults, Saturday’s version was enough to teach this 27-year-old reporter a lesson: Exploring career options can take adults back to their childhood inspirations.
BY LEE SOO-JUNG [[email protected]]
