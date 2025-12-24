 Enhypen's Sunoo honored by foreign minister at Korea Social Contribution Awards
Enhypen's Sunoo honored by foreign minister at Korea Social Contribution Awards

Published: 24 Dec. 2025, 17:42
Boy band Enhypen member Sunoo was given the foreign minister’s honor at the 2025 Korea Social Contribution Awards on Dec. 23. [BELIFT LAB]

Boy band Enhypen member Sunoo received the foreign minister’s honor at the 2025 Korea Social Contribution Awards, agency Belift Lab said Wednesday.
 
The awards ceremony took place at the Korea Press Center in Jung District, central Seoul, on Tuesday.
 

The Korea Social Contribution Awards, in its 20th edition this year, recognizes individuals who have contributed to creating “a healthier and happier society.” The awards are sponsored by 10 government ministries including the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Health and Welfare and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as public institutions.
 
“There are so many people who deserve this more than I do, and I feel truly humbled to receive such a big honor,” Sunoo said at the ceremony upon receiving the honor.
 
“I began donating simply because I wanted to help as many people as possible, but now I feel a sense of responsibility to become someone who can have a more positive impact on society. I’ll hold on to this feeling and make sure to continue to share warmth through the act of giving.”
 
During the past year, Sunoo has made two donations to Samsung Medical Center and another to the Korea Disaster Relief Association following a large forest fire outbreak across the Gyeongsang region in March.
 
Enhypen was formed in 2020 through Mnet’s music survival show “I-Land.” The septet debuted with the EP “Border: Day One” the same year and has since released songs including “Given-Taken” (2020), “Drunk-Dazed” (2021) and “Tamed-Dashed” (2021).
 
The band is set to release its seventh EP “The Sin: Vanish” on Jan. 16, 2026.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags enhypen sunoo award ministry of foreign affairs donation

