 Fire breaks out at Samsung Electronics campus in Hwaseong
Fire breaks out at Samsung Electronics campus in Hwaseong

Published: 24 Dec. 2025, 11:19
An ambulance [YONHAP]

 
A fire broke out at a research building inside the Samsung Electronics campus in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi, at around 10:02 a.m. Wednesday, prompting the evacuation of about 120 people. 
 
Samsung Electronics’ in-house fire brigade extinguished the flames by around 10:15 a.m. Fire authorities, who responded to the report with 30 pieces of equipment and 77 personnel, fully put out the fire by 10:23 a.m.
 

Police and fire officials plan to investigate the exact cause of the fire and assess the scale of the damage.
 
 

BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
