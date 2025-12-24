Fire breaks out at Samsung Electronics campus in Hwaseong
Published: 24 Dec. 2025, 11:19
A fire broke out at a research building inside the Samsung Electronics campus in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi, at around 10:02 a.m. Wednesday, prompting the evacuation of about 120 people.
Samsung Electronics’ in-house fire brigade extinguished the flames by around 10:15 a.m. Fire authorities, who responded to the report with 30 pieces of equipment and 77 personnel, fully put out the fire by 10:23 a.m.
Police and fire officials plan to investigate the exact cause of the fire and assess the scale of the damage.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
