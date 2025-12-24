Police investigate passanger who touched emergency exit handle on aircraft in Busan
Published: 24 Dec. 2025, 14:07
A passenger is under police investigation after touching an emergency exit handle on a commercial aircraft while it sat on the ground at Gimhae International Airport in Busan, according to Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
The incident occurred at around 9:45 a.m. on Dec. 17 on Air Busan flight BX8106, which had landed at the airport.
The passenger is reported to have touched the cover of the emergency exit handle with their hand inside the aircraft. Cabin crew immediately restrained the passenger, and the airline handed the person over to airport police. The Busan Gangseo Police Precinct is investigating the case on suspicion of violating the Aviation Security Act.
During police questioning, the passenger reportedly said they did so out of curiosity.
Korean law strictly bans any attempt to manipulate an aircraft’s emergency exit. Article 23, Clause 2 of the Aviation Security Act states that passengers must not operate doors, exits or equipment inside an aircraft, as opening an emergency exit can interfere with flight operations and seriously endanger passenger safety.
Penalties for such violations are severe. Article 46, Clause 1 of the act stipulates that anyone who undermines aircraft security or operations by operating doors, exits or equipment in violation of Article 23, Clause 2 faces up to 10 years in prison.
In a similar case in August last year, a passenger who opened the cover of an emergency exit lever on a flight departing from Jeju Island delayed the aircraft’s departure by more than 1 hour and received a six-month prison sentence suspended for two years, along with 80 hours of community service.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
