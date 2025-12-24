Prosecutors request prison sentence for notorious child rapist after repeated restrictions violations
Prosecutors on Wednesday asked a court to sentence Cho Doo-soon, a convicted child sex offender, to two years in prison and order psychiatric treatment after he repeatedly violated restrictions barring him from leaving home during school commuting hours.
The request came during a sentencing hearing at the Ansan Branch of the Suwon District Court, where Cho is standing trial on charges including violations of the Act on Electronic Monitoring.
Prosecutors said Cho violated court-imposed supervision rules several times and committed further breaches while already facing trial for earlier offenses.
"This shows a high degree of culpability," prosecutors said, adding that “strict punishment is unavoidable to protect the public and ensure the effectiveness of the law.”
They also cited a heightened risk of reoffending linked to worsening cognitive impairment and urged the court to order medication and psychiatric treatment.
Cho’s lawyer argued that the violations occurred during newly adjusted restriction periods and that most incidents were stopped by probation officers before Cho left his building, often at the front door or in stairwells.
“He is elderly, suffers from dementia and impaired decision-making ability and has difficulty maintaining a normal daily life,” the defense said, asking the court to take those factors into consideration.
In his final statement to the court, Cho said “I will live while repenting and reflecting deeply,” speaking with his hands clasped behind his back.
The charges stem from four instances between late March and early June this year when Cho left his residence in Ansan, Gyeonggi, during periods when he was barred from going out to prevent contact with children during school commuting hours. The restrictions prohibit outings from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., as well as from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Cho also faces charges for damaging his electronic ankle monitor inside his home.
In December 2008, Cho abducted and sexually assaulted an elementary school student near a church in Ansan, inflicting severe injuries. A court sentenced him to 12 years in prison, and he was released on Dec. 12, 2020, after completing his term.
After his release, Cho lived with his wife but has lived alone since she left earlier this year. Authorities have said he has shown symptoms believed to be delirium since early 2025, with his condition worsening in recent months.
In December 2023, a court sentenced Cho to three months in prison for violating a nighttime curfew.
The court is scheduled to deliver its verdict on Jan. 28 at 10 a.m.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
