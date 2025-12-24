Singer MC Mong, Cha Ga-won deny affair allegations

Actor Lee Ha-nee and husband referred to prosecutors over unregistered agency

Man accused of animal neglect referred to prosecutors

Enhypen's Sunoo honored by foreign minister at Korea Social Contribution Awards

Man receives life sentence for murder of five family members

Related Stories

One Hundred vows to take legal action against defamatory posts about artists

The Boyz' world tour performance in Seoul delayed due to bomb threat

The Boyz hopes new album 'a;effect' will beat the summer heat with 'even more heat'

The Boyz get name usage rights as new, old labels reach agreement

The Boyz to perform 'The B Land' concert series across Korea and Japan