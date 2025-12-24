 Two hospitalized, dozens evacuated after apartment fire in Songpa District
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Two hospitalized, dozens evacuated after apartment fire in Songpa District

Published: 24 Dec. 2025, 12:37
Fire damage blackens an apartment in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on Dec. 24. [YONHAP]

Fire damage blackens an apartment in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on Dec. 24. [YONHAP]

 
A fire at an apartment in Songpa District, southern Seoul, resulted in two residents being sent to the hospital and forced dozens of people to evacuate the building Wednesday morning. 
 
The fire broke out at around 5:36 a.m. inside an apartment on the fifth floor of the Olympic Village Apartment in Bangi-dong, Songpa District, according to sources. Fire authorities deployed 137 personnel and 38 vehicles, and the fire was fully extinguished by 7:11 a.m. Police said they see little possibility that the blaze was caused by arson. 
 

Related Article

 
Firefighters discovered an unconscious man and a woman inside the apartment, and both were transported to the hospital for emergency treatment. Authorities also rescued one resident who inhaled smoke, while 35 others evacuated on their own.
 
"I woke up to urgent shouts next door," a resident of the apartment building said. "When I looked out the window, firefighters were already putting out the fire." 
 
Another resident said thick smoke poured in as soon as they opened the front door.
 
“I evacuated immediately,” the resident said. “I know that the neighbors that were taken to the hospital are a married couple.”
 
Residents believe the fire started in the main bedroom. Many residents evacuated to an elderly community center inside the apartment complex.
 
Fire authorities plan to conduct a joint investigation with police to determine the exact cause of the fire. 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY RYU HYO-RIM, IM SOUNG-BIN [[email protected]]
tags Fire Songpa District Evacuation

More in Social Affairs

Seoul city bus union announces January strike after failed wage negotiations

Granddaughter of Namyang founder arrested for alleged drug offenses after year on the run

Bomb threat at Kakao's Pangyo office prompts police investigation

Police investigate passanger who touched emergency exit handle on aircraft in Busan

Two hospitalized, dozens evacuated after apartment fire in Songpa District

Related Stories

Cherry blossoms in bloom

Apartment fire in Gwangju sends unresponsive man to hospital

Coex fire extinguished in 35 minutes after quick response from authorities

Seoul police arrest 54 individuals for illegal sex work activities in Songpa District

110 people evacuated and 3 injured in fire at Seoul Center Building
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)