The normalization of the abnormal

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Another year is drawing to a close. In retrospect, 2025 stands out as a year in which phenomena and orders once regarded as “normal” in the 20th century collapsed one after another, turning abnormality into a defining feature of the times. The neoliberal order that took shape in the 1980s is unraveling, as countries shift toward protectionist trade and attempt to reorganize the global economic system. Competition and confrontation between the United States, the dominant power of the 20th century, and China, the rising power of the 21st, continue to intensify. Russia is challenging the Western-led order through its invasion of Ukraine, while China and Japan are locked in sharp tension over Taiwan. Since World War II, the risk of war and the expansion of military spending have rarely been as pronounced as they are today. Even in Europe, long shaped by social democratic traditions, right-wing populist politicians are gaining ground. From a conventional perspective, these are deeply abnormal developments.The arrival of the AI era, accelerated by ChatGPT, has also begun to challenge the foundations of 20th-century professionalism. More than 70 percent of those who pass the certified public accountant exam reportedly fail to obtain full qualification because they cannot secure the required practical training. More than 30 percent of those who pass the bar exam struggle to find jobs and instead apply for training programs through the bar association. Unemployment among people in their 20s and 30s exceeds 360,000, while another 720,000 are neither working nor actively seeking jobs. As AI continues to spread, these abnormal trends are likely to deepen.Life expectancy is approaching 100 years, yet mandatory retirement remains around age 60, prompting debates over extending retirement ages. Such extensions, however, risk worsening youth unemployment. Korea’s average life expectancy stood at just 62 years in 1970, reached 84 in 2024 and is projected to exceed 90 by 2030. The 20th-century model, in which university graduates worked at a single company until retirement, is breaking down. Under mass production systems, it was enough to perform one assigned task well to remain employed until retirement. In the 20th century, economies of scale made large corporations efficient, but organizational bloat and bureaucratization have since eroded that advantage. Today, large firms are not necessarily more efficient than startups or small- and medium-sized enterprises. Seen from a 20th-century lens, the difficulties faced by the protagonist after leaving his company in the JTBC drama "The Dream Life of Mr. Kim" would appear highly abnormal.University lectures once delivered exclusively by professors in classrooms are now widely accessible from almost anywhere. Computer programmers, once in high demand, are being laid off in large numbers by IT companies. In the United States, Palantir, valued at about 645 trillion won ($500 billion) and ranked among the country’s top 20 companies by market value, has abandoned traditional college-degree hiring practices. Instead, it has launched programs to recruit high school graduates directly. The company’s reasoning is that a college diploma no longer guarantees competence. Reflecting this shift, college enrollment rates in the United States have fallen sharply, and as many as 125 universities are expected to close or be put up for sale in 2025. Abnormal developments are unfolding on multiple fronts.Just as rapid industrial change after the start of the 20th century culminated in the Great Depression of 1929, today’s transformations are quickly turning what once seemed normal into something abnormal. Yet political leaders, who should be diagnosing these conditions and offering solutions, are responding with another layer of abnormality.U.S. President Donald Trump has abandoned the soft power through which the United States once led the international order under the banner of liberal democracy. In its place, he has embraced a U.S.-first approach and resorted to unconventional pressure on allies. Last week, at The Harvard Club of New York City, an emeritus professor from Harvard University expressed deep pessimism about the future of the United States under such leadership in a rapidly changing era. He lamented that universities are being dismissed and intellectuals rendered powerless amid the vortex of political populism, warning that leaders who lack moral authority are undermining democracy through populist appeals. Harvard Law School Prof. Lawrence Lessig has made a similar argument in his book "They Don’t Represent Us: And Here’s How They Could — A Blueprint for Reclaiming Our Democracy" (2021).Korea, too, has experienced abnormality in the form of a democratically elected president attempting to undermine democratic order through martial law. The approaches taken by political forces that emerged afterward also appear abnormal from a traditional standpoint. Overrepresented extremist groups have thrown the two major parties off balance, while moderates can only sigh at the growing normalization of dysfunction.At a moment when human civilization is entering a new phase, leaders should carefully analyze social realities and present credible solutions. Yet public trust in lawmakers, who bear responsibility for solving these problems, has steadily declined from 45 percent in 2015 to 28 percent in 2025, the lowest among state institutions. Over the same period, trust in the police rose from 60 percent to 67 percent, while courts and the Constitutional Court have maintained levels between 50 and 60 percent. As a new year approaches, one can only hope that political leaders will find more normal answers amid normalized abnormality and begin, even slightly, to restore public trust.