How long will the won’s slide last? Short-term measures also need speed.

The Korean won closed at 1,483.6 per dollar in Seoul’s onshore market on Tuesday, its weakest level since April 9, when it touched 1,484.1. Among global currencies, the won’s recent decline stands out. Over the past six months, it has lost nearly 10 percent of its value, falling more sharply than the dollar index and even more than many Asian emerging-market currencies. Because exchange rates reflect an economy’s underlying strength, the won’s descent toward the bottom of the regional pack amounts to a humiliation for Korea’s currency.This historic weakness is not occurring amid a full-blown economic crisis, but it is not without explanation. The United States, with an economy larger than Korea’s and powered by big tech, continues to innovate, while Korea’s growth remains below its potential rate. Aggressive deficit spending and accommodative monetary policy have widened the interest rate gap between Korea and the United States, increasing liquidity and lowering the cost of money. Investment commitments tied to tariff negotiations with Washington have also added pressure.Overseas investment by the National Pension Service and individual investors has further weighed on the won. According to a recent financial stability report released by the Bank of Korea, individual investors sold 23 trillion won worth of domestic shares between July and October while buying $10.3 billion, or about 15.28 trillion won, in foreign stocks. When overseas exchange-traded fund investments are included, retail capital outflows appear to have played a meaningful role in the won’s slide.The orthodox solution is to raise growth through structural reform and innovation, to manage macroeconomic policy prudently and to restore Korea’s appeal to investors. But those are medium- to long-term tasks. With markets under immediate strain, short-term measures are also needed. Easing foreign exchange regulations, encouraging large companies to sell dollars and reining in excessive overseas stock marketing by securities firms should not be dismissed outright as mere stopgap remedies.There is controversy over using the National Pension Service as part of currency stabilization efforts, but, in practice, the fund's currency hedging can, in effect, release dollars into the market. If pursued, however, such hedging must become more sophisticated. As Bank of Korea Gov. Rhee Chang-yong has noted, when the timing and decision-making of pension hedging are too transparent, they can invite herd behavior. Revealing one’s hand too openly only benefits others in the market.Some observers say the so-called F4 meeting, which brings together the deputy prime minister for the economy, the central bank governor and the heads of the financial regulators, no longer carries the influence it once did. Three of the four members were appointed under the current administration, while the central bank governor’s term ends in April next year. Even so, markets need a clear signal that policy coordination within the F4 remains solid. More than statements, they need to see faster action on short-term measures, including those involving the pension fund.