Special tribunal law sets a dangerous precedent for separation of powers

A bill creating special procedures for criminal cases involving insurrection, foreign aggression and rebellion passed the National Assembly on Tuesday. The Democratic Party (DP), which introduced the original proposal, revised the bill repeatedly and even changed its title amid constitutional concerns. The law mandates the establishment of at least two dedicated trial panels at both the Seoul Central District Court and the Seoul High Court to handle such cases.The most controversial issue was how judges for these panels would be selected. After initially proposing a recommendation committee that included six outside members, the party shifted the role to the national conference of judges' representatives and ultimately vested authority in judges’ meetings at the two courts. The DP claims these changes removed constitutional defects. Yet the core problem remains unchanged. The law still amounts to case-specific, disposition-oriented legislation, effectively targeting particular individuals and proceedings.The gravest concern is the precedent it sets. For the first time, the legislature has altered the judiciary’s trial structure on the basis of a specific category of cases. If dissatisfaction grows over how a case proceeds or how a ruling turns out, a political force with a parliamentary majority could invoke “fairness” or “expertise” to create new dedicated panels. Today, it is insurrection cases. Tomorrow, it could be cases involving former heads of state, and the day after that, cases involving sitting lawmakers. Each time, proponents would describe the move as an exceptional measure. Over time, the exception risks becoming the rule.If that happens, judicial independence and the separation of powers may survive only as textbook concepts, hollowed out in practice. It would be a warning that democracy can erode itself through formally legal procedures.Additional controversy surrounds a provision designating judges solely responsible for warrants in insurrection cases. This role is not directly linked to ongoing trials and could instead be applied during a second comprehensive special counsel investigation being pursued by the DP. On Sunday, Jang Dong-hyeok, leader of the People Power Party, launched a filibuster immediately after the bill was introduced, arguing that it was unconstitutional and urging President Lee Jae Myung to veto. A careful decision by the president is now required.The judiciary’s next steps also warrant close attention. On Sunday, the Seoul High Court convened a meeting of judges and moved to expand trial panels in anticipation of the law’s implementation. Judges have a duty to comply with the law, but how the judges’ meetings at the Seoul Central District Court and the Seoul High Court exercise the discretion granted to them will be critical. If the courts fail to defend their independence at such a pivotal moment, they will lack the moral authority to resist future legislative encroachment.It remains unclear how the dedicated panels will be set up in practice. Still, controversy is unavoidable over whether random case assignment will be undermined and whether panels are being formed retroactively for specific cases. Resolving the constitutional questions surrounding this law will now fall to the Constitutional Court of Korea.