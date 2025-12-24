 A minute's silence for 2 dead sailors as the Sydney to Hobart race is set to begin Friday
Published: 24 Dec. 2025, 11:15
Yachts jockey for position during the start of the Sydney Hobart yacht race in Sydney on Dec. 26, 2018. [AP/YONHAP]

A briefing for this year's Sydney to Hobart race began Wednesday with a minute of silence for the two sailors who died in last year’s event. It ended with hopes that the catastrophic weather conditions will not be repeated in this year's race starting Friday.
 
The mandatory briefing from the Bureau of Meteorology predicted the scheduled 129 starters in the annual race from Sydney harbor to Hobart on the island state of Tasmania will face strong southerly winds of up to 25 knots (28 miles per hour) after leaving Sydney Heads.
 

Those winds are likely to slacken across the New South Wales state and Tasmanian coasts across the weekend. The fleet has still been warned there is some chance of strong winds.
 
But the forecast is much different from last year, when boat-breaking conditions caused two sailors to die on the first night during storms. Nick Smith and Roy Quaden were the two sailors who died in 2024 — the race’s first fatalities since six died in 1998.
 
Cruising Yacht Club of Australia Commodore Sam Haynes said the sailor deaths will not be forgotten.
 
“This will be something that is very much on our minds, and the families of these two sailors,” said Haynes, who is also the skipper of reigning overall winner on handicap Celestial V70.
 
LawConnect, a 100-foot super maxi skippered by Australian tech millionaire Christian Beck, won line honors in last year's race. It had an elapsed time of 1 day, 13 hours, 35 minutes and 13 seconds for the 628-nautical mile (722 miles) race.
 
The race record set by LDV Comanche — 1 day, 9 hours, 15 minutes, 24 seconds — has stood since 2017 and only appears under threat in very strong downwind conditions, which are not expected this year.

AP
