Christmas crowds
Published: 25 Dec. 2025, 18:00
Updated: 25 Dec. 2025, 18:05
People crowd the streets of Myeongdong in central Seoul on Christmas Day on Dec. 25. Some 340 police officers have been dispatched in crowded areas to prevent accidents. [NEWS1]
