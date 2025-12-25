 Christmas crowds
Published: 25 Dec. 2025, 18:00 Updated: 25 Dec. 2025, 18:05
 
People crowd the streets of Myeongdong in central Seoul on Christmas Day on Dec. 25. Some 340 police officers have been dispatched in crowded areas to prevent accidents. [NEWS1]

