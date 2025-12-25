Egg prices rise amid concerns over potential supply disruption due to new bird flu cases

Egg prices have surged recently, industry data showed Thursday, raising concerns over potential supply disruptions linked to the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza.The average retail price of a carton of 30 large eggs exceeded 7,000 won ($4.83) last week, according to the data from the Korea Institute for Animal Products Quality Evaluation. Prices had remained in the 6,000-won range since last month before climbing back above the 7,000-won mark.Separate data from the statistics ministry showed egg prices rose 7.3 percent in September from a year earlier, outpacing the 5.3 percent increase in overall livestock product prices.On Wednesday, the country reported three new cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza, bringing the total number of infections this season to 21.During the winter season, outbreaks at egg-laying hen farms totaled 11 cases, nearly double the number recorded during the same period last year.The agriculture ministry said about 3 million egg-laying hens have been culled so far this winter following confirmed outbreaks.Korea produces roughly 50 million eggs per day nationwide, and the culling is estimated to have reduced output by about 3 to 4 percent.The agriculture ministry, however, said there are currently no major disruptions to the egg supply.The ministry said that after retail egg prices rose above 7,000 won earlier this year for the first time in four years, farms have increased the placement of egg-laying hens.As a result, egg production this month is higher than the seasonal average and roughly in line with levels seen a year earlier.Yonhap