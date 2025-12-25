 BTS's Jimin, V and Jungkook named to Korea's top 100 richest shareholders under 30 list
BTS's Jimin, V and Jungkook named to Korea's top 100 richest shareholders under 30 list

Published: 25 Dec. 2025, 12:31
K-pop boy band BTS members Jimin, V and Jungkook [JOONGANG ILBO]

Boy band BTS members Jimin, V and Jungkook were named on the list of Korea’s top 100 richest shareholders under the age of 30.
 
As of Friday, each member holds 68,385 shares HYBE, valued at approximately 21.4 billion won ($14.8 million), placing the members 28th among shareholders under the age of 30, according to corporate data research firm CEO Score on Wednesday.
 

The combined value of shares held by the top 100 individual shareholders in listed Korean companies stood at 177.2 trillion won as of Friday — an increase of 64.6 percent, or 69.5 trillion won, from the end of last year.
 
 
 
Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong topped the list of the top 100 individual shareholders. The value of shares owned by Lee came to 23.4 trillion won, up by 94.1 percent, or 11.3 trillion won, from a year ago.
 
Meritz Financial Group Chairman Cho Jung-ho ranked second with 10.7 trillion won in stock holdings, an increase of 5.4 percent, or 547.4 billion won, over the past year.
 
The third through fifth spots were taken by three members of the Samsung family: Hong Ra-hee, honorary director of the Leeum Museum of Art and Lee Jae-yong's mother, with 9.8 trillion won; Hotel Shilla President Lee Boo-jin, Lee Jae-yong's sister, with 8.8 trillion won; and Samsung C&T President Lee Seo-hyun, also Lee Jae-yong's sister, with 8.1 trillion won.
 
New entrants to this year’s top 100 list include Aimed Bio founder and Chief Technology Officer Nam Do-hyun, ranked 28th with 1.56 trillion won in holdings, and Robotis CEO Kim Byoung-soo, ranked 40th with 974.6 billion won.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY PARK YOUNG-WOO [[email protected]]
BTS's Jimin, V and Jungkook named to Korea's top 100 richest shareholders under 30 list

