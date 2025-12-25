 Hana, Korean Senior Citizens Association sign deal to support older generation's financial activities
Published: 25 Dec. 2025, 16:20
Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo, left, and Lee Joong-keun, the head of the Korean Senior Citizens Association, pose for a photo after signing an agreement for Hana to support the financial activities of the senior population on Dec. 24. [HANA FINANCIAL GROUP]

Hana Financial Group signed an agreement with the Korean Senior Citizens Association to support the financial activities of the older population as part of pre-emptive efforts to respond to the country's rapidly aging society, the company said on Thursday.  
 
Hana said it will offer members of the association exclusive debit and credit cards, as well as financial products related to public pensions, and expand financial consulting services for older generations to improve their welfare. 
 
Specifically, Hana plans to provide consultations on inheritance, gifts and home pension programs. The company will also work to enhance the older population’s financial literacy and help them soundly manage their assets.  
 
“Finance is a core pillar that provides stability in life for older adults in a rapidly aging society,” said Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo in a statement. “Hana Financial Group aims to expand its role as a partner and consider the entire aspects of an older adult’s life through this collaboration with the Korean Senior Citizens Association.”
 
“Providing older members with safe and convenient financial services is essential because they directly impact [older adults'] quality of life,” said Lee Joong-keun, the head of the Korean Senior Citizens Association. “We expect that the agreement with Hana Financial Group will tangibly improve the stability and welfare of senior generation.”
 
Established in 1969, the association aims to promote older adults' rights and ensure their welfare.  
 
 

