 Nearly 200 million gifts sent through KakaoTalk this year, says company
Published: 25 Dec. 2025, 17:09
The 2025 ranking for KakaoTalk's gifting service. [YONHAP]

KakaoTalk's gifting service was used nearly 200 million times this year, Kakao Corp. said Thursday.
 
Data from the company showed approximately 189 million gifts were sent through Dec. 17, translating to an average of 540,000 gifts per day.
 
The service offers 640,000 types of gifts from some 8,700 brands.
 
The most popular item was Starbucks gift certificates, followed by gift certificates from leading food delivery application Baemin, discount retailer Emart and beauty chain Olive Young.
 
 
 
One notable trend was users buying gifts for themselves. Popular items in that category included luxury cosmetic brands Dior and Prada, as well as British home appliance maker Dyson, which ranked No. 1, 6 and 3, respectively.
 
Beauty gift certificates ranked first on wish lists, showing users favor practical gifts that let recipients choose based on personal tastes. The company said this reveals a trend toward respecting individual preferences.
 
The gifting service was most heavily used on Nov. 11, widely known in Korea as Pepero Day, which mirrored last year's peak, followed by Valentine's Day and then Teachers' Day.
 
 
 

