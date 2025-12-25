K-pop idols deck the halls with special releases, announcements for Christmas
Published: 25 Dec. 2025, 15:42 Updated: 25 Dec. 2025, 16:53
- LIM JEONG-WON
Stars are spreading the holiday spirit with greetings, music and news of concerts, with acts such as BTS, i-dle, Pentagon, Monsta X, IVE and more announcing special content in celebration of Christmas.
Kicking things off at midnight on Wednesday, Jungkook of boy band BTS released a cover of the King Cole Trio's “The Christmas Song” (1946), uploading the cover on the band’s official Soundcloud and YouTube channels. The video of the cover was filmed by Jungkook himself and is meant as a gift to BTS’s fan base, ARMY.
More K-pop idols followed suit, with Miyeon of girl group i-dle releasing a cover of the classic carol “Last Christmas” (1984) on the group’s social media channels on Thursday. i-dle is set to embark on a fourth world tour, “Syncopation,” in February next year.
Keeho of boy band P1Harmony also released a cover of “The Christmas Song,” but of Olivia Dean’s version, on the band’s social media channel. The video for the song was filmed in the manner of a home video.
Others added to the Christmas celebration by releasing their own music. Jinho of boy band Pentagon will release a digital single “Luv 2 Much” at 6 p.m. Thursday, on Christmas Day. The digital single will include two songs written by Jinho, the title track and a song titled “Edelweiss.” Japanese versions of both will also be included in the single.
More K-pop acts took the time to film special Christmas content for their fans. Boy band Monsta X, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, uploaded a special Christmas message on its social media to greet fans for the holidays. Girl group IVE also appeared in a Christmas video, uploaded on their social media channels.
Some made additional effort to celebrate the holidays, such as singer Hwang Min-hyun, who announced a fan meet-and-greet in Seoul and Tokyo slated for next spring on Thursday. The Seoul fan event will be held from Feb. 6 to 8, and the Tokyo one on March 4 to 5, his agency Pledis Entertainment announced Thursday.
